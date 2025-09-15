Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Tesla stock rocketed 11% higher last week. Here’s what’s going on

Tesla stock rocketed 11% higher last week. Here’s what’s going on

Jon Smith explains why Telsa stock shot higher last week but also explains that risks in the background could start to get investor attention.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholders are well aware that the share price is quite volatile. Last week provided more evidence of this, with Tesla stock jumping 11%. Events during this period have provided some excitement for the direction of the business going forward, but investors need to be aware of the risks before thinking about making up their minds.

Big numbers thrown around

One factor driving the move was the fact that Tesla’s board proposed a $1trn incentive stock option package for Elon Musk. In case you had to read that number again, it’s correct, $1trn!

This is tied to very ambitious performance milestones (including large growth in earnings, valuation, production scaling). Yet it’s a clear signal that the board is doubling down on Musk’s continuation as CEO and expects big things from his leadership. Investors tend to respond positively to such packages when the CEO is perceived as central to future growth, hence the move in Tesla stock as a result.

The stock also benefitted from broader enthusiasm in the market about an imminent interest rate cut. This is with reference to the meeting this week of the Federal Reserve. The expectation (or hope) that the Fed may begin easing interest rates helps high-growth, high-valuation stocks like Tesla. After all, it reduces the cost of debt, which often fuels high-growth stocks. Tesla sells a lot of cars on finance packages, so lower interest rates make the rates more appealing.

A continued rally

There was positive news out of Germany on Sunday (14 September). Tesla’s factory at Grünheide plans to ramp up production for the rest of 2025 due to stronger sales. That suggests demand is holding in at least some key European markets. This could offset some negative sentiment in this area.

On Wednesday, if we do see the Fed indicate more interest rate cuts are on the horizon, it could help to push the stock even higher.

These factors could support a jump in Tesla shares, but it’s essential to consider some risks that remain present. The business is currently facing lawsuits in multiple cases related to its autonomous driving features. For example, there’s been at least one large jury verdict worth over $250m tied to a fatal crash involving Autopilot.

It’s also facing higher competition from EV makers around the world. Particularly in China, lower-cost EVs are eating into demand for Tesla’s premium models. This could become a much larger problem if action isn’t taken fast.

The bottom line

The move over the past week was strong, but ultimately, I think some problems still need to be addressed for Tesla. The stock is up 71% over the past year, with the price-to-earnings ratio back above 200. I think there are better shares with more attractive valuations to be found right now, so I’m looking at alternatives rather than buying Tesla stock right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

By 2026, the Nvidia share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

In three years, the Nvidia share price has transformed a £5,000 initial investment into £67,500! But could the AI stock…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in the S&P 500 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By investing in the right S&P 500 stocks five years ago, some of us could have turned £20,000 into almost…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s a 4-stock ISA portfolio to consider for the AI revolution

| Ben McPoland

Weighing up AI stocks for an ISA? Ben McPoland highlights four that offer different exposure to the game-changing technology.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in my ISA and SIPP, I’m buying more of this growth stock

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why he isn't giving up on this top growth firm in either his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock really keep moving higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane compares the Nvidia of today to where it stood five years ago. Is Nvidia stock now as expensive…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

I just bought this beaten-down share for my SIPP. Could it be a terrific bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer added a share back into his SIPP in recent days after a profit warning led its price to…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Selling shovels: how S&P 500 data giants are dominating the AI gold rush

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how Western Digital is cashing in on the AI gold rush, with its storage tech offering growth…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

If you invest £2,000 a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how much money you could have by 2050

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long run, a Stocks and Shares ISA can turn small amounts of money into large sums with a…

Read more »