Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » 1 S&P 500 name I can’t stop buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA

1 S&P 500 name I can’t stop buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA

S&P 500 software companies have been falling out of the sky. But Stephen Wright’s been focusing on one in particular for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) isn’t the S&P 500’s most well-known tech company. But I can’t stop buying it – at least, for the time being. 

It’s a growing business whose shares trade at a low valuation. And in the last month, the case has become even stronger.

Overview

Roper’s a collection of specialist software businesses whose subsidiaries focus on areas such as government contracting, freight matching, and legal practices.

I started buying the stock at $345, with the firm expecting to make $21.30 in earnings per share (EPS) this year. But things have improved since then. In its latest update, management reported 11% revenue growth. Furthermore, it increased its EPS forecast to $21.80 for 2026.

The share price has gone up in line with the higher guidance. So it’s still trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of around 16. So we have a company growing sales at 11% and trading at a P/E of 16. I think that’s cheap, which is why I’ve been buying. 

Why so cheap?

However, Roper’s shares have been falling, and for a few reasons. The biggest however, is the threat of artificial intelligence (AI), which investors just can’t ignore. 

That’s been weighing on the industry as a whole. I think Roper’s focus on specialised products is likely to make it more resilient than most, but I could be wrong. And new technology has a habit of upending previously strong businesses such as Roper with little warning. 

AI will almost certainly lower barriers to entry, encouraging customers to switch or build their own products. That said, it won’t be straightforward.

In some cases, there are regulatory or compliance issues to get past. But even where there aren’t, I think specialist products have an advantage.

Generic software might not be ideal for the individual needs of a particular industry. And that could leave the door open for a better solution.

With something designed specifically for a given industry though, that’s harder to imagine. So I think Roper’s businesses are likely to be unusually resilient.

Capital allocation

Another reason Roper shares have been falling recently is capital allocation. The firm’s collection of subsidiaries have come about through acquisitions

Source: Company Website

This brings a risk of overpaying for deals. And the company paid some high multiples for Frontline Education in 2022 and Procare Solutions in 2024.

Recently though, things have changed. As its share price has fallen, Roper’s shifted away from acquisitions to buying its own stock.

In the first three months of 2026, the firm reported $1.5bn in share buybacks. That’s around 4% of the current market value. 

I think management deserves a lot of credit for the adjustment. And adding that to the 11% revenue growth makes the case even more compelling. 

AI?

AI remains the big unanswered question for software companies. That includes – but isn’t limited to – Roper Technologies. There’s nothing the firm could have said in its latest update to convince investors fully of its resilience. But the report looks very strong to me.

Historically, the chance to buy this stock at this valuation doesn’t come around often. So I’m trying to make the most of it while I can.

Stephen Wright has positions in Roper Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Roper Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Am I crazy to consider this risky FTSE 100 bank stock over Rolls-Royce shares?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the pros and cons of investing in a FTSE 100 growth stock that’s giving Rolls-Royce shares…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

How did HSBC pay more passive income via dividends in 2025 than any other British company?

| Mark Hartley

Despite only an average yield, HSBC was the UK's passive income hero of 2025, paying out more in dividends than…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Analysts reckon the Lloyds share price should be 21% higher!

| James Beard

James Beard’s been looking at the latest Lloyds Banking Group share price forecasts. But is the bank’s stock really worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much time and money would it take to become a stock market millionaire?

| Christopher Ruane

Is it realistic to aim for a million by investing a few hundred pounds a week in the stock market?…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Want to start buying shares? How good are you at these 3 things?

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of simple questions can help provide some food for thought to anyone who wonders whether they are ready…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How to target a £1,183 monthly passive income in a SIPP for life!

| Royston Wild

Own a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)? Here's how you could maximise your chances of a comfortable retirement by buying dividend…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy to earn £1m or more in an ISA?

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best ISA stocks to buy to target a million? Royston Wild discusses the key things to look…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you could use that to earn a monthly second income

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a healthy second income. But what about if…

Read more »