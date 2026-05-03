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Home » Investing Articles » Analysts reckon the Lloyds share price should be 21% higher!

Analysts reckon the Lloyds share price should be 21% higher!

James Beard’s been looking at the latest Lloyds Banking Group share price forecasts. But is the bank’s stock really worth 21% more?

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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Like so many, the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has suffered as a result of the war in the Middle East. But the truth of the matter is that it was drifting lower before the first missiles were launched.

The bank’s shares are now (2 May) changing hands for 15% less than they were at the start of the February. And analysts have a 12-month price target that’s over 20% higher. Could this be a buying opportunity to consider? Let’s see if the bank’s latest results provide any clues.

What’s the bottom line?

On Wednesday (29 April), Lloyds published its results for the first quarter of 2026. And what stood out to me was its earnings per share (EPS) of 2.4p. This was 0.2p better than for the previous quarter and a 0.7p improvement on a year earlier.

Importantly, it was 0.3p above analysts’ expectations. Before the results were released, they were anticipating EPS for the full year of 9.9p. I wonder if their forecasts will now be upgraded?

Some of the earnings improvement can be explained by a reduction in the number of shares in issue, brought about by the bank’s huge share repurchase programme. But the bank’s also been working hard to reduce its overheads. During the quarter, its cost/income ratio was 52.7%. For 2025, it was 58.6%.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group delivered sustained strength in financial performance, growing our income, maintaining our cost discipline and delivering strong profitability. Our differentiated business model remains resilient in the context of the current economic uncertainties.

Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive, Lloyds Banking Group

Undervalued?

When it comes to assessing valuations, EPS is a key metric. At the moment, Lloyds’ shares are changing hands for around 10 times forecast 2026 earnings. Generally speaking, retail banks trade on a multiple of nine, so this isn’t too far out of kilter.

Looking ahead to 2028, analysts are predicting EPS of 13.7p. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just over 7, the bank’s shares appear cheap. On this basis, I can see why analysts’ consensus is that they’re worth 120p. At this level, the bank has a forward (2028) P/E ratio of 8.8. This seems very reasonable to me.

But…

However, despite this week’s impressive results, these forecasts seem like a bit of a stretch. Although there’s much to admire about the bank — including its brand and its management team — virtually all of its income is earned in the UK.

Here, growth forecasts have recently been downgraded by both the OECD and International Monetary Fund. Unemployment’s rising and inflation’s starting to pick up again. Also, business confidence is low, which is holding back investment.

I don’t wish to sound negative but I think this is a fair assessment of the state of the domestic economy. Against this backdrop, surely Lloyds can’t double its EPS over the next three years, as analysts are predicting?

That’s why, in my opinion, there are more exciting opportunities to consider elsewhere. Indeed, there are loads of high-quality, rapidly-growing UK companies that generate the majority of their earnings overseas. I believe these are worthy of further investigation.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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