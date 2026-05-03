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Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in savings? Here’s how you could use that to earn a monthly second income

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you could use that to earn a monthly second income

A lump sum invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a healthy second income. But what about if you added extra cash to it each month?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

There are many different ways to target a large and regular second income. I love the idea of investing in dividend shares and using the income to reinvest to grow my portfolio. Later on, I’m hoping to use income-paying stocks to cover my living costs and luxuries in retirement.

My portfolio consists mainly of quality blue-chip shares from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. We’re talking companies with decades-old business models, strong balance sheets, and a sensible approach to paying large and growing dividends over time.

My strategy is no big secret. But it’s one that can generate life-changing passive income down the line.

Getting started

The first question to ask is: how much do you need to invest for a healthy passive income to live on? The truth is, there’s no universal answer to that question.

It depends on what stocks an investor decides to buy, and the returns they generate. It also comes down to the length of time they stay invested — the longer you’re in the market, the more time your pot has to grow.

But let’s use history as an example to get an idea. Let’s say we have someone managing to achieve a 9% typical annual return. That’s bang in the middle of the 8% to 10% long-term average. We’ll assume they do this for 25 years until retirement.

How much monthly income would they have if they invested £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Trebling up

After that 25 year period, they’d have £188,168 sitting in their ISA, and all of it tax free. If it was then invested in 7%-yielding dividend shares, they’d have a yearly second income of £13,172, or just under £1,100 a month.

That’s not a bad bit of money to help cover retirement costs. However, is it a number you’d be happy with? It’s not one I’d be especially thrilled about. With the future of the State Pension becoming increasingly uncertain, I’m personally targeting more than this.

And I’m doing this by steadily drip-feeding money into the stock market. The extra boost this gives to the compounding process can be significant. And here I’ll show you how.

Able to invest a £20k lump sum and an extra £300 a month? Over the same 25 years and with the same 6.79% average return, that nest egg would grow to £524,505. An ISA of this size would then throw off £36,715 worth of dividends a year, or £3,059 a month.

What to invest in?

But what should you buy to target that sort of second income? I love the exceptional returns delivered by HSBC (LSE:HSBA) down the years.

Since 2015, it’s provided — through a mix of capital gains and dividend income — an average annual return of 14.7%. If this continues, this FTSE 100 stock alone could significantly balance out other parts of my portfolio that underperform.

But what are the chances of HSBC shares continuing their stellar run? In my view, they’re extremely strong. It’s why I hold the bank in my own portfolio.

Though it faces rising competition from challenger banks, I’m confident its strategy of pivoting closer to high-growth emerging markets will deliver more stunning returns. And with a strong balance sheet, HSBC has significant cash to invest for growth while continuing to pay market-beating dividends.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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