Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Want to start buying shares? How good are you at these 3 things?

Want to start buying shares? How good are you at these 3 things?

This trio of simple questions can help provide some food for thought to anyone who wonders whether they are ready to start buying shares.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

Lots of people dream of investing in the stock market – but not all of them ever actually start buying shares.

Different investors get different results. For some people who end up not investing, the opportunity cost of the missed chance is enormous.

Here are three skills I think it can be helpful for an investor to have before they make their first move in the stock market.

Setting goals and devising a strategy

How good are you at knowing what you are trying to achieve, implementing a plan to try to achieve it, and modifying what you do along the way based on what happens?

Investing can involve a steep learning curve and, over time, most investors evolve their style.

But I think it still helps, from the day one starts buying shares, to have some sort of plan about how to invest and what success looks like.

Spotting undervalued opportunities

Ultimately, investing tends to boil down to a number of key elements and an important one is being able to buy something for less than it turns out to be worth.

Ideally, that would be much less than it turns out to be worth.

Simple though that may sound, it can be devilishly difficult in practice. Knowing what a company’s real value is today can already be hard enough – but successful investing also requires someone to assess what it might be worth in future.

Learning how to identify great opportunities that have been undervalued by the market is a skill — and potentially a very lucrative one.

Assessing risks as they really are, not as we’d like them to be

One thing that unites many experienced investors and those that start buying shares for the first time is an inability to weigh risks properly.

When we buy shares, naturally that is because we think we see an opportunity. That can lead the mind to underplay some of the risks involved.

Truly great investors take risks seriously. They do not start buying shares in a company or industry without having weighed such risks thoroughly.

Putting the pieces together

Having zoomed in on those three areas, let me illustrate their importance with an investment made a decade ago by billionaire Warren Buffett: the shares he bought in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Buffett’s investing strategy is clear: he aims to buy into great companies at an attractive price.

That involves diversifying, as you can have too much of a good thing. When Apple stock soared after his purchase, ultimately he reduced the stake his company owned as it was starting to dominate the portfolio.

Apple was an undervalued opportunity a decade ago because many investors focussed on a lack of product innovation rather than the huge ongoing cash flow potential of a lean product range and large installed base of loyal users.

There were risks, of course. Lower cost competition was a threat a decade ago. Technological advances that have brought down prices mean that is an even bigger risk now.

But Buffett reckoned the Apple stock price back then gave him a big enough margin of safety. His firm’s profits of tens of billions of pounds on the Apple stake have proven him right.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How much time and money would it take to become a stock market millionaire?

| Christopher Ruane

Is it realistic to aim for a million by investing a few hundred pounds a week in the stock market?…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How to target a £1,183 monthly passive income in a SIPP for life!

| Royston Wild

Own a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)? Here's how you could maximise your chances of a comfortable retirement by buying dividend…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy to earn £1m or more in an ISA?

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best ISA stocks to buy to target a million? Royston Wild discusses the key things to look…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you could use that to earn a monthly second income

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a healthy second income. But what about if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This red-hot investment trust has delivered 16 times the return of the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 100 returns have been solid in 2026. But this niche investment trust's put a pleasingly big gap between itself…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

See what £4,993 invested in Greggs shares a mere 5 days ago is worth now… 

| Harvey Jones

Greggs shares had a brilliant run yet the going has been rather sticky lately. Harvey Jones looks for signs of…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in Lloyds shares to make £500 in monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs the numbers for Lloyds' shares regarding income potential, but also assesses whether the fundamental outlook for the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This growth stock just crashed 15% in my ISA! What should l do?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering what to do with this disruptive growth stock that has just slumped by double digits. Is…

Read more »