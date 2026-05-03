Hunting for stocks to buy for an ISA in May? Here’s one that’s growing like a weed but still offering growth at a reasonable price.

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1 top UK growth stock to consider buying in May

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The UK is a great place to look for fast-growing stocks to buy because it tends to offer growth at a reasonable price. This strategy, where investors seek growth stocks that trade at a fair valuation, even has a somewhat harsh-sounding acronym: GARP.

Admittedly, that sounds like a fish gasping for air. But GARP stocks can turn out to be savvy investments.

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Here’s one I think is worth checking out today.

Applied Nutrition

Applied Nutrition (LSE:APN) sells over 120 nutrition supplements worldwide. At the rate I’m going, half of them will be on my kitchen worktop before too long!

That’s because I now buy the company’s creatine, protein, ‘Critical Greens’ (vegetable powder), and Test X (natural testosterone booster).

Oh, and after the firm sent me a free tester of its best-selling pre-workout drink, I’ll be buying that too. The Slush Puppie flavour makes it tolerable, while it certainly elevates a gym session, to put it midly.

Good job I’m a shareholder then! What made me invest? Trust and quality are key factors. In my experience, there’s a lot of rubbish supplements knocking about online, especially the cheaper stuff.

But Applied Nutrition aims to become “the world’s most trusted and innovative sports nutrition, health, and wellness brand“. So most of its products are formulated and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Knowsley to keep a focus on quality.

Hence why it has secured shelf space in Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Walmart, Holland & Barrett, and more, as well as selling on Amazon and its own app. New products such as creatine gummies and Sparkling Collagen Protein Water are selling well.

Everything we do is to resonate trust with the end consumer.

Applied Nutrition

Strong financial performance

In fiscal 25, which ended in July, the firm’s revenue jumped 24% to £107.1m. In the first half of fiscal 26, top-line growth accelerated 56.5% to £74.5m, setting the company up for strong 31% sales growth this year.

Alongside this, we have solid profits. In the first half, adjusted pre-tax profit surged 53.7% to £20.9m. The quality metrics are strong, with a 27.8% operating margin and high 51.7% return on capital.

Looking ahead, the company expects robust growth to continue as it enters new categories and international markets. For example, it’s moving deeper into the health and wellness space with brand ambassador (and major shareholder) Coleen Rooney.

Together, they offer products to boost collagen, sleep, immunity, and to debloat. And this helps explain why 45% of Applied Nutrition’s customers are female.

This company is far from simply a protein maker for weight-lifting meatheads!

Valuation

Turning to valuation, this is very much in GARP territory, in my opinion. We’re looking at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.7 and a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.3.

Normally, when a company is growing revenue and earnings this quickly, I would expect those figures to be higher. That’s why I’ve been buying this stock for my own portfolio recently.

Final thoughts

The stock isn’t perfect, of course. While health and fitness is a growing global market, there’s also a lot of competition. And rising inflation could put pressure on margins (extra freight costs, whey protein, etc).

On balance, though, this looks like an excellent growth stock to me. I think it’s well worth considering long term.