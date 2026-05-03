Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » 1 top UK growth stock to consider buying in May

1 top UK growth stock to consider buying in May

Hunting for stocks to buy for an ISA in May? Here’s one that’s growing like a weed but still offering growth at a reasonable price.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

The UK is a great place to look for fast-growing stocks to buy because it tends to offer growth at a reasonable price. This strategy, where investors seek growth stocks that trade at a fair valuation, even has a somewhat harsh-sounding acronym: GARP.

Admittedly, that sounds like a fish gasping for air. But GARP stocks can turn out to be savvy investments.

Here’s one I think is worth checking out today.

Applied Nutrition

Applied Nutrition (LSE:APN) sells over 120 nutrition supplements worldwide. At the rate I’m going, half of them will be on my kitchen worktop before too long!

That’s because I now buy the company’s creatine, protein, ‘Critical Greens’ (vegetable powder), and Test X (natural testosterone booster).

Oh, and after the firm sent me a free tester of its best-selling pre-workout drink, I’ll be buying that too. The Slush Puppie flavour makes it tolerable, while it certainly elevates a gym session, to put it midly.

Good job I’m a shareholder then! What made me invest? Trust and quality are key factors. In my experience, there’s a lot of rubbish supplements knocking about online, especially the cheaper stuff.

But Applied Nutrition aims to become “the world’s most trusted and innovative sports nutrition, health, and wellness brand“. So most of its products are formulated and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Knowsley to keep a focus on quality.

Hence why it has secured shelf space in Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Walmart, Holland & Barrett, and more, as well as selling on Amazon and its own app. New products such as creatine gummies and Sparkling Collagen Protein Water are selling well.

Everything we do is to resonate trust with the end consumer.
Applied Nutrition

Strong financial performance

In fiscal 25, which ended in July, the firm’s revenue jumped 24% to £107.1m. In the first half of fiscal 26, top-line growth accelerated 56.5% to £74.5m, setting the company up for strong 31% sales growth this year.

Alongside this, we have solid profits. In the first half, adjusted pre-tax profit surged 53.7% to £20.9m. The quality metrics are strong, with a 27.8% operating margin and high 51.7% return on capital.

Looking ahead, the company expects robust growth to continue as it enters new categories and international markets. For example, it’s moving deeper into the health and wellness space with brand ambassador (and major shareholder) Coleen Rooney.

Together, they offer products to boost collagen, sleep, immunity, and to debloat. And this helps explain why 45% of Applied Nutrition’s customers are female.

This company is far from simply a protein maker for weight-lifting meatheads!

Valuation

Turning to valuation, this is very much in GARP territory, in my opinion. We’re looking at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.7 and a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.3.

Normally, when a company is growing revenue and earnings this quickly, I would expect those figures to be higher. That’s why I’ve been buying this stock for my own portfolio recently.

Final thoughts

The stock isn’t perfect, of course. While health and fitness is a growing global market, there’s also a lot of competition. And rising inflation could put pressure on margins (extra freight costs, whey protein, etc).

On balance, though, this looks like an excellent growth stock to me. I think it’s well worth considering long term.

Ben McPoland has positions in Applied Nutrition Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Tesco Plc, and Walmart. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in Lloyds shares to make £500 in monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs the numbers for Lloyds' shares regarding income potential, but also assesses whether the fundamental outlook for the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This growth stock just crashed 15% in my ISA! What should l do?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering what to do with this disruptive growth stock that has just slumped by double digits. Is…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price about to explode? We’ll find out on 6 May

| Harvey Jones

The Diageo share price continues to struggle but Harvey Jones still believes in this beaten-down FTSE 100 stock. Will Wednesday's…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

State Pension of £12,548 not enough? Here’s how to aim to add another £31,352 to your retirement income

| James Beard

Experts reckon (and we all know) the State Pension isn’t enough to provide for a comfortable old age. But James…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks could turn a £20k ISA investment into £541,834

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have provided jaw-dropping returns over the last decade. Here Royston Wild explains why they could keep…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

How much would be needed in a SIPP to target the £30,251 State Pension paid in Iceland?

| James Beard

Iceland’s State Pension is £17,703 higher than the UK’s. But James Beard says there’s no need to move, a SIPP…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

£500 could buy me 603 shares in this 10.8% yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian dives into an unloved income stock offering a massive yield that's still growing.…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

No savings? Here’s how to try and turn a £39,039 salary into a £1,969-a-month passive income

| Stephen Wright

Earning passive income isn’t just for people with huge cash reserves. Stephen Wright outlines how to aim for this using…

Read more »