£500 could buy me 603 shares in this 10.8% yielding income stock!

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian dives into an unloved income stock offering a massive yield that’s still growing. Is this an opportunity or a trap?

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Often, some of the best income stocks are the least popular ones hiding in plain sight. And right now, there are quite a few high-yield opportunities within the renewables sector, including Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LSE:BSIF) with a staggering payout of 10.8%!

With a share price of 82.8p, anyone with £500 can now snap up 603 shares and unlock a £53.97 passive income overnight. While that’s obviously not a life-changing sum, it’s nonetheless a powerful starting point for a dividend-focused portfolio.

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So is this an exceptional buying opportunity, or is the yield too good to be true?

What does Bluefield Solar do?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund is a closed-ended investment company that owns and operates a large portfolio of UK solar farms. With a total energy production capacity of 748 megawatts (MW), the company generates clean electricity across the UK and sells it directly into the energy grid, helping power the equivalent of 326,000 homes.

With few ongoing operational expenses, the company’s highly cash-generative, supported by long-term government-backed Renewable Obligation Certificates as well as power purchase agreements with customers. And historically, this unusual combination has added a powerful layer of income stability.

But in 2026, that stability’s starting to look a bit shaky.

Why’s the yield so high?

The double-digit yield reflects a deeply discounted share price dragged down by significant uncertainty.

Higher interest rates have squeezed Bluefield’s balance sheet by pushing up borrowing costs on the fund’s debt. At the same time, it’s also inflated the discount rate applied to the group’s future cash flows, directly eroding its net asset value, which fell 7.5% in its latest results.

At the same time, government changes to renewable energy subsidy frameworks have significantly reduced the level of support available to solar operators, stripping away income streams the sector had previously relied upon.

The double blow of tighter finances and shrinking subsidies has made the whole sector deeply unpopular with investors, starving funds like BSIF of the fresh capital needed to grow.

In response, leadership has actually launched a formal sale process, with a shortlist of bidders that have started their due diligence. So what does this mean for investors today?

What’s the verdict?

As an income stock, Bluefield Solar looks risky. Dividends are currently on track for their ninth consecutive year of payout increase, but they now exceed the net profits generated by the business – something that’s not sustainable in the long run. That’s why I’m not rushing to buy the shares today.

However, for value investors, there could be a promising opportunity to consider here.

While there’s no guarantee that the formal sale process will be successful, if it is, the Bluefield Solar share price could jump significantly. After all, buyouts often come with a premium. And even if Bluefield’s sold close to its net asset value, that still represents a potential 30% jump based on where the stock’s trading today.