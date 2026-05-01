Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Alphabet could rise to $427 say analysts, but is Microsoft the better Mag 7 stock to consider buying for an ISA?

Alphabet could rise to $427 say analysts, but is Microsoft the better Mag 7 stock to consider buying for an ISA?

Alphabet stock has all the momentum at the moment, but could Microsoft offer more potential in the long run given its low valuation?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

Magnificent 7 stocks Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are having very different years. While the former’s up about 22% year to date, the latter’s down about 16%.

The question is – which is the better option to consider buying for an ISA today? Is it smarter to go for the high-flying Alphabet or the beaten-up Microsoft?

Which tech company’s performing better?

Both companies produced strong earnings reports earlier this week. However, Alphabet’s was the stronger of the two.

For the quarter, it posted:

  • Total revenue of $109.9bn, up 22% (19% at constant currency).
  • Cloud revenue of $20bn, up 63%.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $5.11, up 82%.

One highlight of its results was that Gemini Enterprise saw 40% quarter-on-quarter growth in paid monthly active users. This shows institutions are increasingly using Alphabet’s AI services.

Turning to Microsoft, it posted:

  • Revenue of $82.9bn, up 18% (15% in constant currency).
  • Cloud revenue of $54.4bn, up 29%.
  • EPS of $4.27, up 21%.

On the earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft Copilot now has 20m paid enterprise seats. This suggests its AI services are gaining traction in the business world too.

Looking at the numbers, both companies are performing well. But it’s hard to ignore Alphabet’s cloud growth – it’s very impressive.

What do analysts like more?

After the earnings, Wall Street analysts have been scrambling to update their price targets for Alphabet. I counted increases from 23 different firms. The average price target of those firms is $427. That’s about 17% above the current share price.

Turning to Microsoft, the broker activity wasn’t as bullish. While some analysts raised their price targets, others reduced them. That said, the average price target here is still well above the current share price at $569 (about 40% above). So analysts remain very bullish in general.

Which stock’s cheaper?

Focusing on valuations, Microsoft is the clear winner here. After Alphabet’s recent rise, it’s now quite expensive – its forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 29.

Looking at Microsoft, it’s trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of about 21 when we take the earnings forecast for the financial year ending 30 June 2027. So it’s far cheaper than its Mag 7 rival.

Which is riskier?

As for risks, both companies face them. For Alphabet, a major risk is a slowdown in advertising spending. From an investment perspective, the valuation’s also a risk – this doesn’t leave any room for a slowdown.

As for Microsoft, a key risk is white collar job losses – this could lead to less software license revenue. Another is the company’s exposure to OpenAI – ChatGPT’s losing market share to Gemini and Claude.

My call

Weighing all this up, it’s actually really hard to pick a winner. Alphabet has more momentum right now, both operationally and from a trading perspective, but Microsoft’s far cheaper.

Ultimately, I think the best stock to consider comes down to an individual’s investment approach. If more focused on momentum, Alphabet is in a strong uptrend. However, when more focused on value, Microsoft looks cheap.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Lost money on Diageo shares? Consider buying this £2.19 FTSE stock to try and make it up

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Diageo shares have been an awful investment. But Edward Sheldon has an idea for those looking to make up their…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £2,764 monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox is clear: investors need to focus on building wealth through undervalued growth opportunities before taking a passive…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

At 27 years old, will a cash ISA or Stocks and Shares ISA help build wealth faster?

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema looks at the prospects of investing in a cash ISA versus a stocks and shares ISA for someone…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

How these 2 dividend shares could help an ISA investor target a £1,639 income in 2026

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 dividend shares with stunning yields, and examines whether their shareholder payouts are sustainable.

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 action Warren Buffett repeatedly warned investors against

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes inspiration from one of the world’s greatest investors, Warren Buffett, and applies it to one compelling UK…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Marks & Spencer shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the performance of Marks & Spencer shares. The stock is among his…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£5,000 bought 214 Greggs shares in 2021. How many would an investor get now?

| Ben McPoland

Discover why this writer believes the sell-off in Greggs shares could be overdone, and why long-term investors might want to…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

£7,775 invested in Persimmon shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Persimmon shares have had a terrible run just like every other FTSE 100 housebuilder. So is now…

Read more »