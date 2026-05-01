Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Lost money on Diageo shares? Consider buying this £2.19 FTSE stock to try and make it up

Lost money on Diageo shares? Consider buying this £2.19 FTSE stock to try and make it up

Diageo shares have been an awful investment. But Edward Sheldon has an idea for those looking to make up their losses.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

A lot of investors – myself included – have lost money on Diageo shares in recent years. Over one year, the alcoholic beverage giant’s share price is down about 30%, while over five, it’s down more than 50%.

Now, Diageo shares could rebound in time, enabling investors to make up their losses. However, it’s worth remembering that when it comes to making up losses in the stock market, we don’t have to do it with the same stocks we lost the money on.

Growing while Diageo’s shrinking

This brings me to FTSE 250 stock Applied Nutrition (LSE: APN). It’s a leading supplier of nutritional supplements.

I think this stock could be a good way to try and make up losses from Diageo. Because the way I see it, this company’s pretty much the direct opposite.

Whereas Diageo sells booze, which is seeing a decline in sales as younger generations and those on weight-loss drugs drink less, Applied Nutrition sells protein powders and hydration solutions, which are booming as consumers spend their money on products designed to make them feel healthy and look good (social media’s helping to drive this theme).

So unlike Diageo, it’s positioned in a consumer goods industry that’s expanding rapidly (the company expects its markets to grow by around 8% a year between now and 2028).

“As health and wellness becomes increasingly embedded in everyday consumer behaviour, we continue to benefit from a larger pool of individuals embarking on, or continuing, their wellness journey.”

Applied Nutrition Founder and CEO Thomas Ryder

We can see this in its sales and share price. For the six-month period ended 31 January, Applied Nutrition’s sales rose 57% year on year (Diageo reported net sales growth of -4% for the six-month period ended 31 December), while over a year, its share price is up about 90% (versus -30% for Diageo, as noted above).

Strong financials and a low valuation

Looking beyond the favourable thematic backdrop and the incredible level of revenue growth, there are a number of things to like about Applied Nutrition from an investment perspective. One is the valuation.

With analysts expecting earnings per share of 12.5p for the year starting 1 August, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s only 17.5. That’s low considering the level of top-line growth.

Another thing to like is the financials. Not only does the company have a very strong balance sheet (at the end of January it had a net cash position of £25.4m) but it also has a very high return on capital – last year it was 49%.

The company’s also trusted, which is important, because it operates in a competitive industry in which there are many different brands (and competition from rivals is a risk).

Finally, it has a very effective business-to-business (B2B) model, selling its goods through established retailers such as Tesco, Asda, and Amazon. This is a cost effective way to gain access to a broad range of customers and expand into new geographic markets and it should help the company scale up over time.

Overall, there’s a lot to like. While competition and consumer spending weakness are risks, I think this stock has all the right ingredients to be an excellent long-term investment and is worth considering for an ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Edward Sheldon has positions in Applied Nutrition, Amazon, and Diageo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Diageo Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £2,764 monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox is clear: investors need to focus on building wealth through undervalued growth opportunities before taking a passive…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet could rise to $427 say analysts, but is Microsoft the better Mag 7 stock to consider buying for an ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Alphabet stock has all the momentum at the moment, but could Microsoft offer more potential in the long run given…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

At 27 years old, will a cash ISA or Stocks and Shares ISA help build wealth faster?

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema looks at the prospects of investing in a cash ISA versus a stocks and shares ISA for someone…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

How these 2 dividend shares could help an ISA investor target a £1,639 income in 2026

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 dividend shares with stunning yields, and examines whether their shareholder payouts are sustainable.

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 action Warren Buffett repeatedly warned investors against

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes inspiration from one of the world’s greatest investors, Warren Buffett, and applies it to one compelling UK…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Marks & Spencer shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the performance of Marks & Spencer shares. The stock is among his…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£5,000 bought 214 Greggs shares in 2021. How many would an investor get now?

| Ben McPoland

Discover why this writer believes the sell-off in Greggs shares could be overdone, and why long-term investors might want to…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

£7,775 invested in Persimmon shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Persimmon shares have had a terrible run just like every other FTSE 100 housebuilder. So is now…

Read more »