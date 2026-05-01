Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » £7,775 invested in Persimmon shares 5 years ago is now worth…

£7,775 invested in Persimmon shares 5 years ago is now worth…

Harvey Jones says Persimmon shares have had a terrible run just like every other FTSE 100 housebuilder. So is now the time to consider buying it?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

Persimmon (LSE: PSN) shares have had a torrid time lately. Yet this could actually make the housebuilder one of the most compelling opportunities on the FTSE 100. Should investors snap it up?

Over the last year, the Persimmon share price plunged 24%. Over five years, it’s down a brutal 65%. If an investor had put £7,775 in Persimmon shares on 1 May 2021, they’d have picked up 248 shares at 3,132p each. Today, those shares are worth just 1,057p each, a meagre £2,621 in total. Our investor would be sitting on a paper loss of £5,154. However, new investors could potentially turn that nightmare to their advantage.

In practice, they wouldn’t have lost that much, as they’d have received dividends along the way. The board cut the dividend per share from 234p to 60p in 2022, and it’s been frozen at that level ever since. But our investor would have got about £1,100 worth of dividends, at a rough guess. If they’d reinvested them, they’d have picked up more stock at the lower price.

Is this FTSE 100 stock too exciting to ignore?

Persimmon isn’t the only housebuilder suffering today. They’re all struggling. Shares in the UK’s biggest builder of all, Barratt Redrow, are down 47% over one year, and 67% over five.

When the market cycle turns against a sector, there isn’t much companies can do about it. But there’s one thing investors can do, if they’re up for the challenge. And that’s take a position towards the bottom of the cycle, when the shares are cheap and the yield higher, then grit their teeth and wait for events to turn back in their favour. Do we have such an opportunity today with Persimmon? I think we might have.

Yesterday’s (30 April) trading update was way better than I’d have imagined. Average weekly net private sales rate rose 3% over the first four months of the year, while the order book climbed 5% to £2.5bn. Private average selling prices edged up 5% to £306,900. The board also confirmed full-year guidance, with underlying pre-tax profits up 4% to £462m.

It’s cheap, and just look at that yield

Now let’s assume the board holds the dividend at 60p in 2026 too. If it does, that’s a forward yield of 5.7%. Which is hugely tempting but of course there are risks. Yesterday, the Bank of England warned inflation could go as high as 6% if the Iran conflict drags on, while analysts are pricing in anything between three and six interest rates hikes. That could hit housebuyer demand, prices and revenues. Investors who buy today could be in for an anxious wait before Persimmon recovers. Yet the risks look priced in. Persimmon’s forward price-to-book ratio is now just 0.86. That’s well below its 10-year average of 1.83. 

When beaten-down shares recover, they often do it quickly. So it can pay to get in early. It certainly takes a brave investor to buy Persimmon today, but I still think it’s worth considering with a long-term view.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow and Persimmon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Lost money on Diageo shares? Consider buying this £2.19 FTSE stock to try and make it up

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Diageo shares have been an awful investment. But Edward Sheldon has an idea for those looking to make up their…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £2,764 monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox is clear: investors need to focus on building wealth through undervalued growth opportunities before taking a passive…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet could rise to $427 say analysts, but is Microsoft the better Mag 7 stock to consider buying for an ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Alphabet stock has all the momentum at the moment, but could Microsoft offer more potential in the long run given…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

At 27 years old, will a cash ISA or Stocks and Shares ISA help build wealth faster?

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema looks at the prospects of investing in a cash ISA versus a stocks and shares ISA for someone…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

How these 2 dividend shares could help an ISA investor target a £1,639 income in 2026

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 dividend shares with stunning yields, and examines whether their shareholder payouts are sustainable.

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 action Warren Buffett repeatedly warned investors against

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes inspiration from one of the world’s greatest investors, Warren Buffett, and applies it to one compelling UK…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Marks & Spencer shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the performance of Marks & Spencer shares. The stock is among his…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£5,000 bought 214 Greggs shares in 2021. How many would an investor get now?

| Ben McPoland

Discover why this writer believes the sell-off in Greggs shares could be overdone, and why long-term investors might want to…

Read more »