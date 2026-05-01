Here’s 1 action Warren Buffett repeatedly warned investors against

Mark Hartley takes inspiration from one of the world’s greatest investors, Warren Buffett, and applies it to one compelling UK growth opportunity.

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Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has spent decades hammering home one key piece of advice: don’t pay too much for a good stock.

In his 1982 letter to investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he put it bluntly: “For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favourable business developments.”

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Think about it. You find a brilliant company – strong profits, smart management, growing sales. But if you buy at a sky-high price, even years of good results might not make you money.

It’s like paying £50,000 for a car worth £30,000. No matter how reliable it is, you’ve overpaid from day one.

Value investing, Buffett-style, is all about snagging quality at a bargain. Pay fair or less, and time works in your favour. Chase hype, and you’re gambling.

The current market outlook

For much of this year, UK and global stocks have felt overvalued. Oil prices spiked near $120 a barrel amid Middle East tensions, stoking inflation fears and dashing hopes for Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts.

Now, it looks like interest rates could stay high for longer, with futures showing over 40% odds of hikes this year. BoE deputy governor Sarah Breeden even provided a rare, out-of-character comment on markets last week.

She told the BBC global stock markets look overvalued, ignoring big risks like geopolitics and slowing growth. “There are numerous risks present, yet asset valuations are at unprecedented levels. We foresee an adjustment occurring eventually,” she said.

Both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 hover near highs, but the real economy lags. This could spell opportunity for patient buyers. If prices dip, excellent firms might trade at sensible levels – echoing Buffett’s wisdom.

Where I’m looking

One stock I plan to scoop up if prices fall is Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF). My existing shares are already one of the top performers on my portfolio but I’m wary of buying more at today’s high price.

In late 2024, the price plunged below 100p, providing an attractive entry that rewarded well. It’s up about 266% since, thanks to Africa’s mobile boom.

Foreign currency swings have historically caused volatility, especially due to Nigeria’s naira woes. That can be risky — but also rewarding.

Here’s a quick snapshot of its recent financials:

Return on equity (ROE): 20% — solid profitability from shareholder cash.

Forward P/E ratio: 26 — pricey versus history, suggesting overvaluation.

Earnings per share (EPS): up 760% year-on-year — explosive growth.

Debt-to-equity: high at 2.63 — risky if profits falter or rates rise.

The above figures tell a clear story: Airtel Africa is a highly profitable company with strong earnings. But much of the future growth is already priced in.

A downturn could provide a more attractive entry point for long-term wins. But, of course, recovery’s never guaranteed. Currency swings and geopolitical risk remain key concerns.

Taking Buffett’s advice to heart

Buffett’s advice may be decades old but it’s just as applicable today as ever before. Following his strategy could save a novice investor from years of losses.

But when hunting growth opportunities, always aim to manage risk with diversification and a decent allocation in defensive picks. Market dips test nerves, but prepared investors grab deals without panic. Wait for value, and let time build wealth.