Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 action Warren Buffett repeatedly warned investors against

Here’s 1 action Warren Buffett repeatedly warned investors against

Mark Hartley takes inspiration from one of the world’s greatest investors, Warren Buffett, and applies it to one compelling UK growth opportunity.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones

Image source: Getty Images

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has spent decades hammering home one key piece of advice: don’t pay too much for a good stock.

In his 1982 letter to investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he put it bluntly: “For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favourable business developments.”

Think about it. You find a brilliant company – strong profits, smart management, growing sales. But if you buy at a sky-high price, even years of good results might not make you money.

It’s like paying £50,000 for a car worth £30,000. No matter how reliable it is, you’ve overpaid from day one. 

Value investing, Buffett-style, is all about snagging quality at a bargain. Pay fair or less, and time works in your favour. Chase hype, and you’re gambling.

The current market outlook

For much of this year, UK and global stocks have felt overvalued. Oil prices spiked near $120 a barrel amid Middle East tensions, stoking inflation fears and dashing hopes for Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts.

Now, it looks like interest rates could stay high for longer, with futures showing over 40% odds of hikes this year. BoE deputy governor Sarah Breeden even provided a rare, out-of-character comment on markets last week.

She told the BBC global stock markets look overvalued, ignoring big risks like geopolitics and slowing growth. “There are numerous risks present, yet asset valuations are at unprecedented levels. We foresee an adjustment occurring eventually,” she said. 

Both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 hover near highs, but the real economy lags. This could spell opportunity for patient buyers. If prices dip, excellent firms might trade at sensible levels – echoing Buffett’s wisdom.

Where I’m looking

One stock I plan to scoop up if prices fall is Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF). My existing shares are already one of the top performers on my portfolio but I’m wary of buying more at today’s high price. 

In late 2024, the price plunged below 100p, providing an attractive entry that rewarded well. It’s up about 266% since, thanks to Africa’s mobile boom.

Foreign currency swings have historically caused volatility, especially due to Nigeria’s naira woes. That can be risky — but also rewarding.

Here’s a quick snapshot of its recent financials:

  • Return on equity (ROE): 20% — solid profitability from shareholder cash.
  • Forward P/E ratio: 26 — pricey versus history, suggesting overvaluation.
  • Earnings per share (EPS): up 760% year-on-year — explosive growth.
  • Debt-to-equity: high at 2.63 — risky if profits falter or rates rise.

The above figures tell a clear story: Airtel Africa is a highly profitable company with strong earnings. But much of the future growth is already priced in.

A downturn could provide a more attractive entry point for long-term wins. But, of course, recovery’s never guaranteed. Currency swings and geopolitical risk remain key concerns.

Taking Buffett’s advice to heart

Buffett’s advice may be decades old but it’s just as applicable today as ever before. Following his strategy could save a novice investor from years of losses.

But when hunting growth opportunities, always aim to manage risk with diversification and a decent allocation in defensive picks. Market dips test nerves, but prepared investors grab deals without panic. Wait for value, and let time build wealth.

Mark Hartley has positions in Airtel Africa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Lost money on Diageo shares? Consider buying this £2.19 FTSE stock to try and make it up

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Diageo shares have been an awful investment. But Edward Sheldon has an idea for those looking to make up their…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £2,764 monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox is clear: investors need to focus on building wealth through undervalued growth opportunities before taking a passive…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet could rise to $427 say analysts, but is Microsoft the better Mag 7 stock to consider buying for an ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Alphabet stock has all the momentum at the moment, but could Microsoft offer more potential in the long run given…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

At 27 years old, will a cash ISA or Stocks and Shares ISA help build wealth faster?

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema looks at the prospects of investing in a cash ISA versus a stocks and shares ISA for someone…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

How these 2 dividend shares could help an ISA investor target a £1,639 income in 2026

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 dividend shares with stunning yields, and examines whether their shareholder payouts are sustainable.

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Marks & Spencer shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the performance of Marks & Spencer shares. The stock is among his…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£5,000 bought 214 Greggs shares in 2021. How many would an investor get now?

| Ben McPoland

Discover why this writer believes the sell-off in Greggs shares could be overdone, and why long-term investors might want to…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

£7,775 invested in Persimmon shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Persimmon shares have had a terrible run just like every other FTSE 100 housebuilder. So is now…

Read more »