Home » Investing Articles » 3 top investment trusts I’d buy for a new £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

3 top investment trusts I’d buy for a new £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

Investment trusts can play an important and lucrative part in a portfolio. Here’s three that are exposed to massive global growth opportunities.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black father and two young daughters dancing at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment trusts offer diversification and the chance to earn very decent returns. Here’s three of my favourite trusts I’d buy today if I were starting a new £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA.

High-quality UK stocks

I think Finsbury Growth and Income Trust (LSE: FGT) is a great way to capture the growth of some exceptional UK-listed firms.

The trust is managed by Nick Train, who uses a bottom-up stock picking approach to assess the fundamentals of an individual business.

Five Largest Holdings (to 31 March)

Weighting
RELX12.4%
Diageo11.0%
London Stock Exchange10.3%
Burberry Group10.2%
Unilever8.8%

The portfolio is extremely concentrated, with 83.5% of assets in just 10 stocks. So there’s a risk this high-conviction investing style produces periods of underperformance if certain big holdings struggle.

However, the trust’s long-term performance has been exceptional, more than doubling the 10-year return of its FTSE All-Share Index benchmark.

I expect Diageo, RELX, and Burberry all to do very well over the next decade. Each is truly global, with substantial growth opportunities.

The manager has a multi-decade investing horizon, which matches my own. If I didn’t already own many of the holdings in my own portfolio, I’d add this trust to my ISA today.

The ongoing charge is 0.60%.

Global mining

My second pick is BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE: BRWM). As the name suggests, the trust runs a diversified portfolio of global mining stocks.

My investing thesis here is that the decarbonisation of the global economy will take many decades and need a massive amount of raw materials. That includes iron ore for wind turbines, lithium for electric vehicle batteries, and copper for electrical wiring.

All of this is covered by the mining companies held in the portfolio. Top holdings include copper giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto.

Global mining has been beset by underinvestment for a long time. That means there will likely be global shortages of metals (particularly copper), which should translate into higher prices and earnings.

As well as the potential for major growth, there’s also a juicy 5.9% dividend. Growth and income is the sweet spot for me, and I reckon this trust offers both in spades. It’s why I own it.

One thing worth considering is that the mining sector can be very volatile, causing large swings in the trust’s share price.

The ongoing charge is 1.06%.

Rapid Growth

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LSE: PHI) invests in the Indo-Pacific region (excluding Japan). Top holdings include Samsung and Ping An Insurance.

Asia is the fastest growing region in the world. Indeed, it’s expected to contribute more than half of global growth in the next few decades.

This investment is an ideal vehicle for me to get exposure to this rapid growth. That said, around a third of assets are invested in China, which creates risk if its relations with the US worsen.

One thing I like about the trust is that it invests wherever it sees opportunities. It’s not just the tech sector. Therefore mining and energy stocks are well represented in the portfolio. This provides welcome balance and I like the low-cost 0.74% fee.

Finally, the shares are trading at a 9.8% discount to the net asset value (NAV) of the trust. I’ve been buying recently.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc, Diageo Plc, and Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc, Diageo Plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc, RELX, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to aim to get rich

| Alan Oscroft

What should folks reaching middle age without any savings to fund their later years do? I'd follow Warren Buffett and…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

10.9% dividend yield! Here’s the Direct Line dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

Direct Line shares offer spectacular dividend yields at current prices. But is the company really in a position to meet…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’ve bought to target retirement riches!

| Royston Wild

I'm not despairing over the prospect of a weakened State Pension. I think buying top dividend stocks could help me…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d use my ISA to target a £5k annual second income

| Alan Oscroft

How easy, or hard, is it to build a good second income for our retirement? I do some sums to…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA to target serious wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks he could aim to become a millionaire by investing his Stocks and Shares ISA using certain principles.…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 100 shares look crazily mispriced

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares have all fallen after peaking in January. After recent drops, all three look cheap to…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million spending £500 each month on dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he thinks finding high-quality dividend shares at the right price, regular investing, and patience could make…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Up 54% this year, can Rolls-Royce shares keep climbing?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he sees some potential reasons for Rolls-Royce shares to move even higher, but isn't planning to…

Read more »