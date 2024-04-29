Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Few UK shares grew their dividend by 90% in 4 years. This one did!

Few UK shares grew their dividend by 90% in 4 years. This one did!

Among UK shares, few have the recent track record of annual dividend increases to match this one. Our writer likes the business outlook too. Should he buy?

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Elevated view over city of London skyline

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some UK shares cut their dividends or cancel them altogether. Some keep them flat. Some move them up a few percentage points.

And some grow them by double digits annually, almost doubling them in just a few years.

Of course, past performance is not necessarily an indicator of what will happen in the future. Still, one UK share has grown its dividend by 90% in the past four years alone. Not only that, but I reckon it may well keep growing its dividend by double digits annually in percentage terms.

I may be right, although in reality nobody ever knows for sure what will happen when it comes to dividends. So, could now be the time for me to buy?

Buffett-style model

The company in question is not some well-known giant like Shell or Tesco. Rather, it is a business with a market capitalisation of around £740m, called Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG).

What I like about it, setting aside the dividend for a moment, is that it has a simple but proven business model that I think echoes the approach of billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Judges has identified a lucrative niche: precision scientific instruments. As accuracy matters in this field, customers are willing to pay a price premium. By buying up small and medium-sized instrument makers at attractive valuations, Judges is able to wring out efficiencies by offering centralised services.

The company has grown quickly through this acquisition model and revenues have also moved up fast.

That has helped the company put in an impressive performance when it comes to profits too. This chart shows Judges’ annual basic earnings per share – and I like the long-term direction of travel!

Strong dividend growth

That strategy and profitability have enabled Judges to reward shareholders in the form of dividends. These have grown at quite a clip!

That is a record of dividend increases that leaves most UK shares in the dust.

Not only that, but the company has generally been fairly conservative when it comes to paying dividends. Despite the strong per share dividend growth, the shareholder payouts have remained well-covered over time.

What about the valuation?

Clearly, Judges Scientific has a lot going for it.

But there are risks too. Its success could increase competition, pushing up the purchase price for new acquisitions.

As it grows, it may also struggle to find enough companies to buy. So far the business model has been based mostly on buying up small companies. There may be fewer larger firms for sale.

But even recognising the risks, I would happily add Judges Scientific to my portfolio of UK shares, if I could buy it at what I thought was an attractive valuation.

And there’s the rub.

At the moment, this UK share trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 78. That is far higher than I would be willing to pay.

So, for now, I have no plans to buy. But I will keep watching the stock in case the valuation becomes more attractive. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Judges Scientific Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target passive income from FTSE 250 stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend stocks aren't the only ones we can use to try to build up some long-term income. No, I like…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

If I put £10k in this FTSE 100 stock, it could pay me a £1,800 second income over the next 2 years

| Ben McPoland

A FTSE 100 stock is carrying a mammoth 10% dividend yield and this writer reckons it could contribute towards an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d sell in May… if I owned them

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright would be willing to part with a couple of UK shares – but only because others look like…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares investors should consider for a £1,260 passive income in 2024

| Royston Wild

Investing a lump sum in these FTSE 250 shares could yield a four-figure dividend income this year. Are they too…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE share has grown its decade annually for over 30 years. Can it continue?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a FTSE 100 share that has raised its dividend annually for decades. He likes the business,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share yields 9.9%. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of buying a FTSE 250 share for his portfolio that currently offers a…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

As the NatWest share price closes in on a new 5-year high, will it soon be too late to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The NatWest share price has climbed strongly so far in 2024, as the whole bank sector has been enjoying a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes, I’ll pour shares of this luxury brand into my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Nobody knows when the stock market will next crash. But this Fool already knows the stock he will buy without…

Read more »