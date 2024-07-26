I’ve got my eye on this FTSE 250 company

WPP (LSE:WPP), the world’s largest advertising/media agency, finds itself at a crucial crossroads as it grapples with industry-wide transformations and economic uncertainty.
With a market capitalsation of £8bn, this creative meida giant is working to redefine its position in an increasingly digital and data-driven world. I’ve had this FTSE 250 firm on my radar for a while and I think it’s definitely worth a closer look.
Recent performance
Life’s been bumpy for its shares. Zooming out to a broader timeframe shows they’re down 11.6% over the past year. This decline underperforms competitors both in the industry and the broader UK market’s 4.1% increase during the same period.
At its core, WPP operates through three primary segments. There’s Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The service portfolio spans an impressive range, including marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, and technology implementation. This diverse offer has traditionally been a strength, allowing it to serve a wide array of clients’ needs across various industries and geographies.
The numbers
The financial metrics reveal both opportunities and concerns for investors. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at a lofty 72 times, significantly higher than many of its industry peers. This elevated valuation suggests the market still has high expectations for the firm’s earnings growth, despite recent challenges.
What interests me most is a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation, which shows the company may be as much as 47% undervalued. Not a guarantee, but I feel there’s a lot of potential here.
However, I suggest profitability’s become a pressing concern. The firm’s net profit margin has contracted sharply, falling to a mere 0.7% from 4.7% in the previous year. This compression in margins underscores the competitive pressures and structural changes affecting the advertising industry.
The firm reported earnings of £110.40m on revenues of £14.84bn in its latest trailing 12-month period, highlighting the extremely slim margins in the current business environment. If conditions deteriorate, the company could easily become unprofitable.
The future
However, on a positive note, analysts project earnings growth of 28.23% a year, suggesting potential for recovery and expansion. This optimistic outlook may be driven by expectations of successful digital transformation initiatives and efforts to streamline operations.
The dividend policy’s also been a bright spot for income-focused investors, offering an impressive 5.31% yield. However, the payout ratio stands at an alarming 383%, indicating that the business is paying out significantly more in dividends than it earns.
The debt position also warrants attention. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.2%, the firm carries a significant burden.
Looking ahead, I see several key challenges and opportunities. The ongoing shift to digital advertising and the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven marketing strategies necessitate continued investment in technology and talent. Additionally, management must navigate the evolving privacy landscape, which is reshaping how advertisers target and engage consumers.
I’ll be buying
As WPP approaches its next earnings report on 7 August, investors and industry observers will be keenly watching for signs of progress in its transformation efforts.
Addressing margin pressures, managing debt, and successfully adapting to the digital-first advertising landscape will be crucial for this FTSE 250 company. But I feel there’s a real opportunity here. So I’ll be buying at the next opportunity.