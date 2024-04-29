Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Billionaire Bill Ackman has just 1 magnificent AI stock in his FTSE 100-listed fund

Billionaire Bill Ackman has just 1 magnificent AI stock in his FTSE 100-listed fund

Our writer takes a look at the only AI stock held in the portfolio of FTSE 100-listed Pershing Square Holdings.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Yellow number one sitting on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The record of Bill Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, is top-notch. Fortunately, investors can access this fund through Pershing Square Holdings, a FTSE 100-listed investment trust.

In the past five years, Ackman’s fund has generated a 31% annualised return, which is roughly double the performance of the S&P 500. And amazingly, he managed to outperform the US market last year while holding just a single ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech stock. And that wasn’t even Nvidia!

That share was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google and YouTube. Here’s why Ackman owns this artificial intelligence (AI) stock.

Buying the fear

Warren Buffett famously said: “I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful.”

This also sums up how Ackman approaches the market. He owns very few stocks (between eight and 12 at any point) and will wait years for a high-quality business to go on sale. Then he greedily backs up the truck.

In 2016, he did this with Chipotle Mexican Grill after cases of food poisoning in some restaurants sent the shares crashing.

Last year, he repeated the trick after Alphabet stock sold off due to fears that Google’s search empire was under threat from ChatGPT. He first started buying in Q1 at an average price of around $94. Fast-forward to today, the share price is $173.

In Pershing’s 2023 results, Ackman wrote: “Over the longer term, we believe Google’s access to high-quality training data, its substantial distribution moat, its AI-optimized infrastructure and deep technical expertise are durable competitive advantages.”

Naturally though, he doesn’t get every call right. He sold Netflix stock in April 2022, losing round $400m on the trade. Soon after, shares of the streaming giant jumped almost 30%.

A mighty quarter

On 26 April, Alphabet reported an incredibly strong Q1. Revenue rose 15% year on year to $80.5bn, breezing past Wall Street’s expectations for $78.6bn.

Net income surged 57% to $23.7bn, smashing expectations for $19.1bn.

What I found impressive was that growth was broad based, with advertising revenue in search and at YouTube growing by double digits. Also, Google Cloud revenue soared 28% as customers scrambled to tap into its vast computing power to train their generative AI large language models (LLMs).

Meanwhile, efficiency savings boosted the operating margin from 25% to 32%. And finally, Alphabet declared its first ever dividend and intends to pay a quarterly one from now on.

Investors rewarded this flawless quarter by sending the firm’s market-cap above $2trn for the first time.

Competitive edge

One big risk here is competition, notably from Microsoft and its huge investments in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. If Google starts losing market share, the stock would likely come under immediate pressure again.

Indeed, I think this uncertainty is still weighing on the stock somewhat because it’s trading for just 23 times forward earnings. For a firm at the very forefront of the AI revolution, that’s dirt cheap, I’d argue.

Moreover, I suspect a potential TikTok ban would boost YouTube figures. The average user already spends 30 minutes to an hour every day on YouTube.

Therefore, I’d consider buying this AI stock today if I didn’t already own it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Alphabet and Pershing Square. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks this Fool thinks could deliver phenomenal returns!

| Mark David Hartley

Penny stocks are a risky but exciting asset class to invest in, prone to wild volatility. Our writer thinks he's…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’ve just met Warren Buffett’s first rule of investing. Here are 3 ways I did it

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has surprised himself by living up to Warren Buffett's most important investment rule. But is his success down…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 51% in 2024, is this UK growth stock a buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE:ONT), a UK growth stock that has plunged over 80% since going public in…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

These 3 growth stocks still look dirt cheap despite the FTSE hitting all-time highs

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hunting for growth stocks that have missed out on the recent FTSE 100 rally and still look…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in UK income stocks to retire on £25k a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building his retirement plans on a portfolio of top UK dividend income stocks. There are some great…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in BT shares three months ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones keeps returning to BT shares, wondering whether he finally has the pluck to buy them. The cheaper they…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim for a million, by investing £150 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer outlines how he’d aim for a million in the stock market through regular saving, disciplined investing, and careful…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how the NatWest dividend could earn me a £1,000 annual passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

The NatWest dividend yield is over 5%. So if our writer wanted to earn £1,000 in passive income each year,…

Read more »