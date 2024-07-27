Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to bag sky-high passive income

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to bag sky-high passive income

The FTSE 250 is offering up incredible passive income opportunities right now. Our writer takes a look at one stock carrying a double-digit yield.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’re more than halfway through 2024 and many UK stocks are still offering eye-popping dividend yields. So I continue to plough money into some of these to increase my own passive income prospects.

But I’m not fooling myself into thinking that these ultra-high yields will always be there. Interest rates are due to start coming down, possibly as soon as August, which could lead to more money shifting from cash into dividend stocks. And as share prices rise, yields fall, all else being equal.

Meanwhile, negative sentiment towards the UK stock market from some international investors could turn on a dime. Just look at Japan’s stock market, which has experienced a significant resurgence in recent years after a prolonged period of underperformance. It could happen here.

Finally, a more stable political landscape can also benefit the UK’s economy and stock market. History suggests that a change of government often drives above-average returns in the year after an election (though that’s far from guaranteed).

The point being that some of the 8% to 10%+ yields we see around the UK market today could soon be a distant memory. This might be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to bag this level of passive income.

Monster income on offer

Now, to get a flavour of the potential income on offer, let’s look at the FTSE 250‘s highest 10 yields:

Dividend yield*
Ithaca Energy16.3%
NextEnergy Solar Fund10.3%
Ashmore Group9.9%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust9.9%
TwentyFour Income Fund9.7%
Abrdn8.8%
GCP Infrastructure Investments8.7%
Foresight Solar Fund8.7%
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Fund8.6%
Energean8.6%
*Does not include Diversified Energy Company (dividend cut) and Close Brothers (dividend suspended)

Of course, it would be foolish to just start buying up all these stocks. A high yield is often a red flag and suggests the market doesn’t think the payout is sustainable. Dividends can and often do get cut.

But I’d say some of these definitely merit further investigation. There are a couple on there that I haven’t really dug into at all yet.

Renewable energy

One that has been on my radar though is NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE: NESF), the second-highest yielder on the list above.

This fund has a portfolio of 103 operating solar assets in the UK and Italy. These power the equivalent of 301,000 homes with renewable energy for one year.

As we can see above, the share price has been under major pressure, falling from 121p in September 2022 to just 80p today. The chief culprit is the higher interest rate environment we find ourselves in.

This has driven up the firm’s costs to service its debt, while also knocking the value its solar assets. Moreover, any chance of building out its portfolio to drive further income is essentially on hold for now.

Indeed, it’s in the process of selling off a handful of assets to pay down debt. A risk here is if it can’t sell these for an attractive enough return. That could weaken investor sentiment even further.

As bad as all that sounds though, the fund still raised its dividend by 11% to 8.35p per share last year. And that payout was covered 1.3 times by cash, its tenth consecutive year delivering a healthy cash-covered dividend.

Of course, there are risks with this one, as indicated by the sky-high yield. Still, with some spare cash, I’d be tempted to take the opportunity to earn £10.30 back from every £100 invested in the stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Foresight Solar Fund. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

I’d buy these investment trusts right now for my 2024 ISA

| Alan Oscroft

Most of my Stocks and Shares ISA cash could go into investment trusts this year. But I need to narrow…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Forget Nvidia shares, I’d rather buy this FTSE AI stock instead

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite Nvidia shares soaring in recent times, our writer explains why this FTSE pick might be a better stock to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My portfolio is ready for a 2024 stock market correction

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool explores the benefits of being prepared for a stock market correction and considers which shares he plans to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 top FTSE dividend stocks to consider buying before it’s too late

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to buy dividend stocks? Surely it's when their share prices are low and the yields are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in FTSE shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

Putting a chunk of cash into FTSE shares today, I'd look for a mix of UK dividend income and US…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is down 10% since a 52-week high. Is this a buying dip?

| Alan Oscroft

H1 results from Rolls-Royce are just around the corner, but what might they mean for the share price? I expect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5.5% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock a great buy for dividend growth?

| Royston Wild

A falling share price has supercharged the dividend yield on this FTSE 100 share. Here's why it could be a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

Looking for great growth and value shares right now? These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares could offer the best…

Read more »