Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5.5% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock a great buy for dividend growth?

5.5% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 stock a great buy for dividend growth?

A falling share price has supercharged the dividend yield on this FTSE 100 share. Here’s why it could be a great passive income share for years to come.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Conditions in the advertising market are highly cyclical. When economic conditions worsen, spending on marketing and communications can fall sharply. Yet despite such pressures, one FTSE 100 ad giant has an excellent track record of growing the annual dividend almost every year.

I’m talking about WPP (LSE:WPP). As the chart below shows, it has raised shareholder rewards almost every year since 2004. The only cut came in 2019 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

WPP's dividend history.
Created with TradingView

Dividends have improved from those levels, but are tipped to fall again in 2024 due to weakness in the global advertising market. Still, I think the Footsie company could be a great way to make a passive income now and in the future. Here’s why.

Dividend rebound

YearTotal dividend per share
202339.4p
202438.4p (f)
202540p (f)
202641.6p (f)

Last year, WPP froze the annual dividend in response to tough market conditions. And this year City analysts expect the full-year reward to fall, as companies continue to reduce their advertising budgets.

But as the table shows, the firm’s dividends are expected to begin rising again straight after this year’s cut. And there’s another important thing to consider. Dividend yields for the next three years sail above the 3.5% average for FTSE 100 shares.

WPP’s forward dividend yields stand at:

  • 5.1% for 2024
  • 5.3% for 2025
  • 5.5% for 2026

Robust forecasts

Of course, it’s important to remember that dividends are never guaranteed. Whether it’s WPP or any other share, payouts can disappoint for a variety of company, industry, or macroeconomic factors.

However, in the case of WPP’s dividends, I think there’s a great chance that broker forecasts will prove accurate. This is thanks in part to the company’s excellent dividend cover. For the next three years, predicted payouts are covered around 2.3 times to 2.4 times by anticipated earnings. Any reading above 2 times provides a wide margin of error.

WPP also isn’t bogged down by debt, giving it extra scope to meet current dividend projections. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio was a healthy 1.8 times as of December.

A long-term buy?

WPP's share price.
Created with TradingView

As a long-term investor though, I’m not just interested in WPP’s dividend forecasts for the next three years. I’m hoping it can provide the same sort of impressive payout growth we’ve seen in the next two decades.

And in this regard, I’m hopeful it can hit this target. Significant exposure to fast-growing emerging markets will provide excellent opportunities to increase profits. So will its decision to double-down on the digital advertising sector, which is growing ahead of the broader market.

I also like the steps it’s taking to embrace the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. It’s spending £250m a year on AI, data and technology. And in April, it announced a landmark tie-up with Google that will allow WPP Open — its AI-powered marketing operating system — to create more personalised and effective ad campaigns.

It isn’t without risk. But I believe WPP’s a great stock to consider following recent share price weakness.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

I’d buy these investment trusts right now for my 2024 ISA

| Alan Oscroft

Most of my Stocks and Shares ISA cash could go into investment trusts this year. But I need to narrow…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Forget Nvidia shares, I’d rather buy this FTSE AI stock instead

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite Nvidia shares soaring in recent times, our writer explains why this FTSE pick might be a better stock to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My portfolio is ready for a 2024 stock market correction

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool explores the benefits of being prepared for a stock market correction and considers which shares he plans to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 top FTSE dividend stocks to consider buying before it’s too late

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to buy dividend stocks? Surely it's when their share prices are low and the yields are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in FTSE shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

Putting a chunk of cash into FTSE shares today, I'd look for a mix of UK dividend income and US…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is down 10% since a 52-week high. Is this a buying dip?

| Alan Oscroft

H1 results from Rolls-Royce are just around the corner, but what might they mean for the share price? I expect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to bag sky-high passive income

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 is offering up incredible passive income opportunities right now. Our writer takes a look at one stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

Looking for great growth and value shares right now? These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares could offer the best…

Read more »