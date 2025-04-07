Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE AIM stock has £2.3bn in net cash, and a market cap of £2.4bn!

This FTSE AIM stock has £2.3bn in net cash, and a market cap of £2.4bn!

I love this FTSE AIM stock, but it really hasn’t delivered for me yet. The stock trades with crazily low multiples, but could surge over the medium term.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With its stock caught up in the global sell-off, Jet2 (LSE:JET2) now has a market cap of £2.4bn. However, the FTSE AIM company has an astonishingly strong net cash position of £2.3bn. This is incredibly rare in the aviation sector simply because airplanes don’t come cheap.

The business is valued at just £100m

These figures suggest that Jet2’s business is valued at just £100m. Essentially, the market is attributing minimal value to Jet2’s operating business, including its fleet, infrastructure, and future earnings potential.

Such a valuation is unusual for an airline, especially one like Jet2 that has consistently delivered strong financial performance. For example, the company forecasts profits of £560m-£570m for 2025, driven by expanded operations and increased passenger capacity

Additionally, Jet2 owns valuable physical assets, such as airplanes recorded on its books under property, plant, and equipment (£1.3bn) and right-of-use assets (£596m), alongside its growing tour operator segment.

The undervaluation may reflect market concerns about rising costs, competitive pressures from low-cost carriers like Ryanair and easyJet, and delays in aircraft deliveries. However, it has an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio of just 0.18. That’s far below industry norms, indicating that the stock could actually trade many times higher. To me, it’s clear that Jet2’s stock is being overlooked by investors.

EV-to-EBITDA
IAG2.8
Jet20.18
TUI1.93

Transition planning

Jet2’s marginally older fleet and transition plan could weigh on the share price, but only a little. Jet2 is investing heavily in fleet modernisation, with a total commitment of 146 Airbus A321neo aircraft, valued at approximately $8bn at base price, though significant discounts have been negotiated

Jet2 initially ordering 36 A321neos in 2021, but steadily expanded its order, converting 35 A320neos to the larger A321neo variant for increased capacity. The new aircraft promise 20% greater fuel efficiency and a 50% lower noise footprint, supporting Jet2’s sustainability goals

Deliveries are scheduled through 2035, replacing aging Boeing 737s and retired 757s, ensuring operational cost efficiencies and enhanced passenger experience. The capital expenditure cost is actually expected to come in below industry norms for fleet replacement.

Risks and challenges

However, Jet2 faces challenges in the form of rising costs, including an additional £25m annually due to increased National Insurance contributions and higher wages, alongside £20m for sustainable aviation fuel mandates. The airline also risks higher maintenance expenses as U.S. tariffs on imported parts disrupt supply chains, potentially increasing spare part costs by 3%-5% and causing delays. These pressures, coupled with delayed aircraft deliveries and inflationary trends in airport and accommodation charges, threaten profit margins despite robust demand and hedging strategies.

The bottom line

I don’t doubt there are some near-term challenges for Jet2. However, travel demand has been very robust in recent years and there could be opportunities to pass these costs on to customers. The caveat being that Jet2 customers may be more price sensitive than British Airways customers and that the company’s margins are a little thinner. But it’s also worth noting that fuel costs are coming down significantly — as much as 10% last week. This should have a significant impact on costs.

For me, the positives massively outweigh the challenges. I believe it’s significantly undervalued and am continuing to build my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group and Jet2 plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks to consider as stock markets plummet!

| Royston Wild

Looking for lifeboats as growth-crushing trade tariffs loom? Here are two (including a FTSE 100 gold stock) I think merit…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in April [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Watches of Switzerland shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Watches of Switzerland shares have been decimated by Trump’s tariffs on Switzerland. Dr James Fox explores whether this is an…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Growth stocks are crashing! Here’s what I’m doing now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shares his thoughts as growth stocks get crushed, as well as a favourite from the Nasdaq that he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Nvidia share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Nvidia share price is tanking. Once the most valuable listed company, Nvidia has seen more than $1trn wiped off…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Down 15% in a week! Are these 5 FTSE 100 fallers screaming buys as markets plunge?

| Harvey Jones

Five of Harvey Jones's favourite FTSE 100 stocks all have the same thing in common – they've fallen around 15%…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 stocks that have been crushed and now offer a ton of value

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been scanning the market for stocks that offer value after the sell-off. Here are two shares he…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aston Martin shares at Christmas is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Aston Martin shares have fallen from above £10 in early 2020 to pennies today. Is this the perfect time for…

Read more »