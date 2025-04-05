Member Login
0.45x EV-to-EBITDA: this is the cheapest UK stock, IMO

0.45x EV-to-EBITDA: this is the cheapest UK stock, IMO

This UK stock has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks, but I don’t think it’s warranted. Here’s a closer look at a very undervalued stock.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Jet2 (LSE:JET2) stock just keeps getting cheaper, driven by broader macroeconomic concerns as Trump’s tariffs sink markets. With £2.3bn in net cash and a market cap around £2.5bn, the company is looking exceedingly cheap. In fact, I believe this could be the cheapest UK stock.

The Trump impact

Jet2 has been underappreciated for some time. However, the stock has also been swept up in the broad sell-off. The share price is now down 5% over the week and 10% over the month. Jet2 isn’t directly exposed to the tariffs, but it could face secondary pressures owing to economic distress and downturns.

While the Leeds-based firm primarily operates within Europe, the interconnected nature of the global economy means that weakened confidence and potential disruptions in supply chains could indirectly affect its operations. For example, higher costs for aircraft parts or maintenance services — some of which may be sourced internationally — could add to the carrier’s already mounting cost pressures.

Falling fuel prices

On Friday 4 April, oil prices fell to their lowest level in three years. And that’s important because jet fuel prices typically follow. Aviation fuel accounts for around 25% of operational costs across the sector. And while Jet2 practices fuel hedging — it buys fuel at fixed prices to reduce exposure to spot prices across future quarters — small changes in fuel prices can make a big difference. This is, potentially, a positive outcome from Trump’s market-crashing policies.

The valuation is exceptional

I thoroughly appreciate that Trump’s tariffs, albeit 10%, could damage consumer confidence, and Jet2’s margins are already relatively thin compared to more premium parts of the travel market. However, I simply cannot ignore the company’s valuation.

The stock’s enterprice value-to-EBITDA ratio is now 0.45 times. That’s phenomenally low. In fact, peers like IAG trade six times higher than that. Does this mean that Jet2 should be trading six times higher? Not exactly. Its margins are thinner and its fleet older. But it’s an indication that this stock is massively undervalued.

Just to bang home this point. Jet2’s enterprise value is currently around £300m. But the company’s net income for the year is forecasted at £431m. That would suggest an adjusted price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio under one. It’s simply unheard of.

Transition planning

I believe Jet2 is overlooked. However, the transition of its fleet from a Boeing-centric one to Airbus may weigh on the stock somewhat. The company is planning to increase its fleet size from 135 to 163 by 2031, spending £833m annually in the process. While this may sound like a large figure, it aligns with industry norms. Airlines typically spend about 12% of revenue on capital expenditure, and this £833m is around 11.4% of projected sales for the upcoming year.

In the long run, I’d expect this transition and enlargement plan to pay dividends. The fleet will become more efficient as it moves towards the A321neo and there are supportive trends for further seat expansion. I’m continuing to buy this stock.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group and Jet2 plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

