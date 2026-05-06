Andrew Mackie looks past the high yield in Legal & General shares to question whether the market is missing its broader capital allocation story.

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Legal & General shares: still seen as a dividend stock — but that may be outdated

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Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares currently offer a dividend yield of around 8.6%, making them a clear favourite among income investors. In a market where reliable income is increasingly prized, that kind of yield naturally attracts attention.

But that may also be part of the problem.

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The stock is often framed almost entirely as a high-yield income play — a steady distributor of cash in an uncertain world. Yet that characterisation risks overlooking how the business actually generates its returns.

So the real question is this: is Legal & General simply a dividend stock — or is the market missing a more complex and potentially more valuable story?

More than just a dividend stock

Viewing it purely through that income lens may be too simplistic.

While the dividend is clearly central to the investment case, it’s ultimately an output — not the business model itself. Focusing on yield alone risks missing how those distributions are generated in the first place.

At its core, the financial giant operates across pensions, asset management, and insurance, with earnings driven by long-term capital allocation and structural demand rather than short-term market moves.

That distinction matters. This is not simply a passive income vehicle. It’s a business that actively deploys capital across multiple areas, with returns shaped by how effectively that capital is allocated over time.

Understanding that difference is key to assessing what really drives the investment case.

A business driven by capital allocation

This becomes clearer when looking at how management actually runs the business.

Management has been clear that maintaining a sustainable and growing payout remains a priority. But capital allocation decisions are driven by opportunity and market conditions, not fixed formulas.

In practice, that means a choice. Cash can be returned to shareholders. Or it can be deployed into areas such as pension risk transfer, where demand remains strong and long-term returns can be attractive.

That flexibility matters. It shows the business is not simply distributing excess cash. It’s actively deciding where capital is put to work.

Even the interest rate backdrop is less of a constraint than it might appear. The group can shift its investment approach across government bonds, credit markets, and private assets to support returns.

Taken together, this is a business that is far more dynamic than the typical ‘income stock’ label suggests.

What could go wrong?

Of course, there are risks to this more dynamic investment case. Capital returns are not guaranteed. While the dividend remains the priority, share buybacks depend on coverage ratios, market conditions, and the availability of attractive opportunities.

There’s also sensitivity to the external environment. The group’s pension risk transfer business relies on favourable spreads and demand from corporate schemes. If market conditions shift — for example, if credit spreads tighten or gilt yields move sharply — returns on new business could come under pressure.

Finally, while capital allocation flexibility is a strength, it also introduces uncertainty. Investors are ultimately reliant on management making the right decisions about where and when to deploy capital.

In my view, that’s a trade-off worth accepting for a business that offers both income today and the potential for more than the market currently assumes.