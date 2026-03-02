Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to generate a second income of £2,700 a month in 2050?

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a second income of £2,700 a month in 2050?

Ben McPoland highlights a 6%-yielding stock from the FTSE 100 index that could contribute towards an attractive second income.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

Nobody really knows how much inflation will erode purchasing power by 2050, but what’s certain is that a sizeable second income will still come in handy. And that would be especially true coming from a tax-free Stocks and Shares ISA.

Not paying tax on returns turbocharges the compounding process. Instead of the small yearly leaks of cash that would otherwise go to HMRC, it all stays in the portfolio to grow. And by keeping 100% of those dividends, then reinvesting them continuously, the ISA balance snowballs faster.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Running the figures

Admittedly, 2050 sounds like some faraway year, a time when we’ll all be driving flying cars and having Tesla bots doing household chores. But it’s actually just under 24 years away, meaning we’re closer to 2050 than we are to the turn of the millennium in 2000.

To generate £2,700 a month in dividends by then, somebody could invest £425 a month, then increase that by 5% each year. In this scenario, the ISA would grow to just over £652,000 after 24 years.

This assumes a 9% average annual portfolio return is achieved, with all dividends reinvested along the way to really fuel compounding.

With a portfolio yield of 5%, the income here would be roughly £32,600 (or the equivalent of just over £2,700 per month).

Obviously these are just rough figures, and I haven’t included investing account charges or any trading fees (some platforms still charge per trade when buying and selling shares).

Also, a 9% return isn’t guaranteed, though I note it’s significantly less than the FTSE 100‘s total annualised return of about 14.5% over the past five years. And roughly 10% over the past decade.

Of course, two or three consecutive down years would quickly bring those annualised return figures down. The FTSE 100 has been on fire in recent times, but not always historically.

Powerful demonstration of wealth-building

These figures clearly demonstrate that disciplined investing over time can be really powerful. Even when starting from scratch.

Meanwhile, the contributions, even while growing 5% every year, would still be well within the current ISA annual allowance of £20,000. I appreciate not everyone can max out the full amount.

Source: The Calculator Site

Investing in UK property

Turning to FTSE 100 dividend stocks, I think Londonmetric Property (LSE:LMP) is worth considering. This is an established real estate investment trust (REIT), with a 10-year track record of rising income.

What I like about this REIT is that it’s focused on areas that are enjoying strong long-term growth. It has 54% of its portfolio invested in urban logistics assets, particularly centred around e-commerce.

Given we’re spending more time shopping online, this area has both longevity and growth potential, which should support rising rental income.

There’s also a focus on healthcare and convenience, which obviously enjoy consistent demand. The top occupier is Ramsay Health Care, which is a private healthcare provider. The private sector is busy helping the NHS reduce its massive waiting lists.

Of course, if anything went wrong at Ramsay, then that could be an issue for Londonmetric. High interest rates also pose challenges for REITs because they naturally carry high levels of debt.

In terms of dividends, however, I like Londometric’s forecast 6% yield. I recently added it to my own income portfolio.

Ben McPoland has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

Experts think this penny stock could rise by 80% or more in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a penny stock that has the potential to soar this year if international expansion pays off,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What next for Barclays shares, after this shock 15% slump?

| Alan Oscroft

What a tangled web we encounter when we look too deeply into the workings of the global banking sector. Barclays…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price rise 5% or 36% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price hit new heights after stunning full-year results on Thursday (26 February). Can the FTSE 100 firm keep…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Airtel Africa’s shares are up as others on the FTSE 100 plummet. What’s going on?

| James Beard

With yet another conflict starting in the Middle East, James Beard notes that investors are still buying Airtel Africa’s shares.…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Hot dates for dividend investors to mark in their March diaries

| Alan Oscroft

The year's stock market gains might be taking some edge off high yields, but UK dividend investors still have plenty…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Is it time to snap up Nvidia stock, after it fell 9% on Q4 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia makes a laughing stock of naysayers and their doom-and-gloom moods yet again, but the stock responds with a hefty…

Read more »

Iberian plane on runway
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to snap up my highest conviction UK share?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this beaten-down UK share and reckons it offers some of the most exciting…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Down 34%, I think this FTSE 100 stock’s a top share to consider in March!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share's slumped in value as software stocks across the globe have retraced. Royston Wild asks: is this…

Read more »