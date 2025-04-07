Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Nvidia share price now?

What’s going on with the Nvidia share price now?

The Nvidia share price is tanking. Once the most valuable listed company, Nvidia has seen more than $1trn wiped off its market valuation.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has been incredibly volatile in 2025, and especially over the past week. The stock has plunged to $88 at the time of writing (7 April), amid a broader sell-off driven by Trump’s tariff agenda. For context, the stock has fallen from 52-week highs of $153. It’s an unprecedented collapse for a mega-cap stock.

Of course, with the stock now trading at levels not seen for some time, some investors are seeing an entry point. The near-term valuation is almost in line with the S&P500 average.

An unwanted trade war

The immediate catalyst for Nvidia’s decline is Trump’s tariffs and the impending US-China trade war. Trump’s tariffs target advanced semiconductor imports, directly impacting Nvidia’s Asia-centric supply chain.

Over 90% of its chips are manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, leaving the firm exposed to logistical disruptions even though chips are technically exempt from the tariffs.

While CEO Jensen Huang has downplayed short-term risks — asserting that “tariffs will have minimal impact” and emphasising plans to shift production stateside — analysts worry margin pressures could intensify.

Non-GAAP gross margins already fell to 73.5% in Q4 FY2025, down 3.2% over 12 months due to pricier Blackwell GPU production. Sustained tariffs may exacerbate this trend, particularly if China retaliates with export restrictions on rare earth metals critical to chipmaking.

However, it’s not just a supply issue for Nvidia. Trump’s tariffs have hammered companies making computers and other pieces of technology that use semiconductors and Nvidia’s chipsets. We’re also seeing evidence that some companies are cutting back their data centre spending — a huge market for Nvidia.

Valuation is mixed for now

At first glance, Nvidia’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29 times appears steep compared to the sector median of 20 times. However, forward metrics tell a more nuanced story. The forward P/E for fiscal 2026 stands at 18 times while the P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65 suggests deep undervaluation relative to projected earnings growth. In fact, this PEG represents a 56% discount to the sector average and implies Nvidia investors are paying less per unit of expected growth than for most tech peers.

Critically, these forecasts assume no further trade policy escalations. Bank of America analysts note that prolonged tariffs could slash 2026 EPS estimates by 12%-18%, potentially lifting the forward P/E to 26-28 and the PEG above one. Investors must weigh these geopolitical risks against Nvidia’s structural advantages in AI infrastructure.

Tech leadership under pressure

Nvidia’s technological moat remains formidable. The Blackwell GPU architecture powers over 80% of AI training workloads, and Q4 data centre revenue surged 78% year on year to $32.5bn. Huang highlighted “amazing demand” for Blackwell, with billion-dollar sales in its debut quarter.

However, competition is intensifying. China’s DeepSeek AI model could reduce domestic reliance on Nvidia’s chips, while companies like Google and Amazon are developing in-house AI accelerators. These trends contributed to Nvidia’s disappointing Q1 2025 guidance, which foresaw revenue growth slowing to 12% quarter on quarter.

I personally haven’t made my mind up about buying more. Thankfully, the stock is still way above my weighted entry price, but a lot has changed over two years. This could be an opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE AIM stock has £2.3bn in net cash, and a market cap of £2.4bn!

| Dr. James Fox

I love this FTSE AIM stock, but it really hasn’t delivered for me yet. The stock trades with crazily low…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Down 15% in a week! Are these 5 FTSE 100 fallers screaming buys as markets plunge?

| Harvey Jones

Five of Harvey Jones's favourite FTSE 100 stocks all have the same thing in common – they've fallen around 15%…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 stocks that have been crushed and now offer a ton of value

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been scanning the market for stocks that offer value after the sell-off. Here are two shares he…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aston Martin shares at Christmas is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Aston Martin shares have fallen from above £10 in early 2020 to pennies today. Is this the perfect time for…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Up 5% in the last crazy week! Are these 2 income stocks the ultimate FTSE defensive plays?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out two FTSE 100 dividend income stocks that have actually climbed while stock markets are heading in…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares that now look really cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for cheap shares to consider for the long term? These two British stocks offer a lot of value right…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

As stocks tank, is this a rare chance for ISA investors to get rich?

| Dr. James Fox

Shares have collapsed globally and valuations are becoming, on paper at least, a lot more attractive. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 strong FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider as recessionary risks increase

| Royston Wild

Looking for secure passive income stocks to consider buying as thumping trade tariffs loom? Here are two FTSE 100 dividend…

Read more »