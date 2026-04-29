Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 shares I think look undervalued heading into May

3 FTSE 100 shares I think look undervalued heading into May

This trio of FTSE 100 dogs have been moving in the opposite direction from the flagship blue-chip index so far in 2026. What might the market be missing?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

We are almost a third of the way into 2026. Despite a climate of elevated geopolitical and economic risk, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares is now 3% higher than at the start of the year. It even hit an all-time high along the way, although has since fallen back from that.

Despite the index’s strong performance, though, not all of its 100 constituent members are doing so well.

Here are three blue-chip UK shares I think potentially look cheap from a long-term perspective — and worth considering.

Associated British Foods

For years, Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF) has faced a couple of ongoing challenges.

One is how to convince customers that foodstuffs and ingredients deserve a price premium. Using brands like Twinings can help, but ABF’s portfolio contains unbranded as well as branded products.

A second challenge has been getting investors to value the Primark discount clothing chain attractively. Its loyal customer base and strong brand can sometimes feel overlooked by investors.

Those challenges persist as April ends.

Inflation driven by the Middle Eastern war threaten the food business’s profit margins, though for now the company has said the cost consequences for this year ought to be “manageable“.

This month also saw plans to demerge Primark as a standalone listed company. Over time, that could help unlock value if investors perceive it differently out of the ABF structure. Meanwhile, ABF’s foods business is unexciting but well-run and profitable.

Taken together, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14 and 3.6% yield look attractive to me following a 14% share price fall so far this year.

Reckitt Benckiser

A FTSE 100 company that has had an even worse start to 2026 is Vanish-owner Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RKT).

Its share price has plummeted by a quarter so far this year. The P/E ratio of 10 is even cheaper than ABF. Reckitt’s 4.6% yield is well above the 3.0% average of the FTSE 100 overall.

Reckitt clearly has challenges that have hurt its share price. Take your pick: ongoing legal risks in its infant formula business, ingredient cost inflation, weakening consumer sentiment in key markets, like-for-like sales declines in both North America and Europe in the first quarter – and more.

But I think Reckitt also has the tools to deal with such challenges over time. Its premium brands give it pricing power and it operates in product categories that will endure, like detergents and cleaning agents.

It may take years, but I expect Reckitt will ultimately be worth considerably more than today.

WPP

Still, I could have the balance of risks and potential rewards wrong with Reckitt. Nobody knows the future. An even trickier share in that respect is ad group WPP (LSE: WPP).

The WPP share price has crashed by 21% so far this year. That is on top of a dreadful performance last year, meaning it has more than halved in 12 months.

The clear culprit? AI.

Investors are fretting that AI could eat ad firms’ business.

So far, WPP has not convincingly reassured them. Like-for-like revenue fell 4% year on year in the first quarter.

Still, with its 5.6% dividend yield, deep expertise, superb client roster, and its own plans to use AI to help the business, WPP looks potentially cheap to me, although risky.

I plan to hang onto my shares.

C Ruane has positions in WPP. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

As the Lloyds share price falls while profits rise, is it time to dump?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors might be getting cold feet over the Lloyds share price, as a better-than-expected quarter still resulted in a decline.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Might it make sense to ‘go away’ from the stock market in May?

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing on Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's long-term investing approach, this writer explains why he won't be ignoring the stock…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Up 1,000% in 5 years, but the UK government could send Rolls-Royce shares even higher

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have been in the doldrums in the past few weeks. Is the long-term picture still as bright as…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As GSK shares fall 5% on Q1 news, is this a buying opportunity?

| Alan Oscroft

GSK reinforced its upbeat guidance for the year ahead in a Q1 update, after an impressive 2025, but the shares…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 250 stock that has left Rolls-Royce, Nvidia and BP in the dust

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has risen more than 900% in the past year, including a 19% jump today. What's behind…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA for an annual income equal to this year’s £12,547 State Pension?

| Harvey Jones

The State Pension is the bedrock for most people's retirement income. Now imagine doubling it, and taking all the extra…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What next for AstraZeneca shares, after another cracking quarter?

| Alan Oscroft

AstraZeneca shares have made storming gains since Pascal Soriot became the boss. The latest outlook suggests it could be far…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Could there be light at the end of the tunnel for the Aston Martin share price?

| Christopher Ruane

The market rewarded Aston Martin's latest quarterly update with a bit of va va voom in its share price. Is…

Read more »