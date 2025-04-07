Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 stocks that have been crushed and now offer a ton of value

2 stocks that have been crushed and now offer a ton of value

Edward Sheldon has been scanning the market for stocks that offer value after the sell-off. Here are two shares he likes the look of.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Around the world, share prices have come down significantly in recent days. As a result, many stocks now appear to offer a lot of value.

Here, I’m going to highlight two stocks that currently look cheap to me. I think they’re worth considering today.

A top digital payments stock

First up, we have PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). It’s one of the largest digital payments companies in the world.

Back in late January, this stock was trading near $90 (it’s listed in the US). Today however, it can be snapped up for less than $60.

I see a fair bit of value at current prices. As I write, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 11, which is not high at all for a payments company, especially one with a strong brand like PayPal.

Now, this company is facing quite a bit of competition today. Apple Pay, in particular, is one product that poses a threat to the business.

And that’s not the only risk here. If consumer spending slows down due to a recession or inflationary pressures, PayPal’s revenues could be impacted negatively.

In the long run though, I continue to see significant potential. Over the next decade, the online shopping industry is expected to get much bigger and this should support growth for the company, which recently introduced a new one-click checkout feature called ‘Fastlane’ to make payments quicker.

Another source of growth could be its subsidiary Venmo. This is a peer-to-peer payments app that has a large and growing user base in the US (nearly 100m users).

Given the long-term potential associated with the growth of the digital payments industry, I think the stock is worth a look today.

A play on the ageing population

Another stock that offers value in my view is Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN.). It’s a British healthcare company that specialises in joint replacement technology.

In early March, this stock – which is in the FTSE 100 – was trading near 1,200p. Now however, it can be bought for around 990p.

At that price, the forward-looking P/E ratio is around 12.3. That’s quite low for a medical technology company.

As for the dividend yield, it’s now about 3%. So, this stock offers two potential sources of return for investors.

Of course, there is tariff uncertainty here in the near term. So, the earnings forecast (the ‘E’) I used for the P/E ratio may not be accurate.

Another risk is competition from more powerful, US-based rivals such as Stryker and Johnson & Johnson. These companies could steal market share from Smith & Nephew if it fails to innovate.

Given that the global population is set to age dramatically over the next 10 years, however, I think there’s a lot of growth potential here. With the number of people aged 65 and older expected to increase by 36% between now and 2035 (to 1.2bn), the backdrop for this company remains favourable.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple and Smith & Nephew. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, PayPal, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

