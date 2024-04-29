Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A Q1 trading update pushes the Beazley share price up a bit more. Is it still cheap?

A Q1 trading update pushes the Beazley share price up a bit more. Is it still cheap?

The Beazley share price has been motoring up in what might turn out to be the start of a 2024 financial stock recovery. Well, we can hope.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The insurance sector has been doing well so far in 2024, and the Beazley (LSE: BEZ) share price is no exception.

The shares gained a percent or so on the morning of 29 April, on the firm’s Q1 update. They’re now up 24% year-to-date, and 15% in five years.

Broad sector

The sector covers a wide range of business, from insurance itself, to various forms of investment, pensions and financial sevices.

Beazley, though, has a fairly straight focus. It’s a Lloyd’s of London insurer, going mainly for speciality-risk insurance and reinsurance. But there’s still a wide range of risk coverage there.

So far in 2024, things are going in line with guidance. And that’s bullish, so it’s all good so far.

Insurance boost

For the three months to 31 March, it saw a 7% rise in insurance written premiums. And that led to a net rise of 11%.

The value of cash and investments on the books is 19% higher than 12 months ago, at $10.8bn.

CEO Adrian Cox said: “We are confident of delivering our gross growth guidance for the year of high single digits.

So what does this say about the current state of broker forecasts?

Forecasts

Well, forecasts make me scratch my head a bit. I’m used to seeing stocks in this sector on low valuations. But Beazley has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 6.2 — around half the FTSE 100 average.

That almost makes Aviva and Legal & General, two of my top picks in the sector, look too steep on P/Es of 11 and 10.5, respectively.

Yet those two do boast higher dividend yields than the 3% or so we can expect from Beazley.

But after a record profit in 2023, the Beazley board launched a share buyback of “up to $325m“.

Risky business

At the time, the CEO said: “We believe that with increased demand for insurance that the accelerating risk environment is creating, as well as an adequate rating environment, we are well positioned to continue successfully growing our business.”

And is that the nub of the stock’s low value, the “accelerating risk environment” thing?

Beazley is at the sharp end of global risk, and the economic waters we’re sailing into just aren’t as calm as they could be. Not by a long way.

Another AI stock?

At FY time, the firm said: “We are continuing to expand our use of AI, including piloting Generative AI in several areas of our business.”

Now, that’s all fine. But the mere mention of AI can send investors rushing to buy, even when they don’t fully understand a stock.

That said, the Beazley stock price still looks low to me. So maybe the AI fad is fading a bit, and it’s being more rationally valued now. I hope so.

A buy?

Beazley is a risky stock in a risky sector. And it’s prone to cycles, so buying when it’s on the way up might erode what safety it has, a bit at least.

I’m cautiously optimistic. But it would have to compete with the likes of Legal & General and Phoenix Group Holdings for my next investment cash. And I do like the fat Phoenix dividend.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Prediction: this will be the FTSE 100’s next great stock!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 stock has more than doubled in value during the past five years. Our writer thinks it could…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman has just 1 magnificent AI stock in his FTSE 100-listed fund

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the only AI stock held in the portfolio of FTSE 100-listed Pershing Square Holdings.

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks this Fool thinks could deliver phenomenal returns!

| Mark David Hartley

Penny stocks are a risky but exciting asset class to invest in, prone to wild volatility. Our writer thinks he's…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

I’ve just met Warren Buffett’s first rule of investing. Here are 3 ways I did it

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has surprised himself by living up to Warren Buffett's most important investment rule. But is his success down…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 51% in 2024, is this UK growth stock a buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE:ONT), a UK growth stock that has plunged over 80% since going public in…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

These 3 growth stocks still look dirt cheap despite the FTSE hitting all-time highs

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is hunting for growth stocks that have missed out on the recent FTSE 100 rally and still look…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in UK income stocks to retire on £25k a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building his retirement plans on a portfolio of top UK dividend income stocks. There are some great…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in BT shares three months ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones keeps returning to BT shares, wondering whether he finally has the pluck to buy them. The cheaper they…

Read more »