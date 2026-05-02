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Home » Investing Articles » How to make passive income in 2026 with only £50 a week

How to make passive income in 2026 with only £50 a week

Deploying this easy passive income strategy could help establish a sizeable passive income, even if you only have a small amount of money to invest.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

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Building a meaningful passive income doesn’t require a lottery ticket or a large inheritance. It doesn’t even require a six-figure salary. Instead, it could take as little as investing £50 a week – less than what many people spend on takeout and streaming subscriptions – to unlock a £500 monthly income stream.

But how long will it take? And which stocks should investors be considering?

Let’s crunch the numbers

The easiest way to generate £500 a month, or £6,000 a year, is with a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks. Rather than relying on a 3%-yielding FTSE 100 tracker, investors can instead build a custom-tailored portfolio of higher-yielding opportunities. For example, right now, Aviva (LSE:AV.) shares are paying out 6.25%.

At this level of yield, investors can start earning £6,000 a year passively with a nest egg worth roughly £96,000, versus the £200,000 index investors require.

That’s still a big number. But by investing just £50 a week and reinvesting any dividends paid along the way, this threshold could be reached in around 19 years. And that’s before counting any potential capital gains.

So is this a no-brainer for long-term investors?

Why Aviva stands out

Aviva’s one of the UK’s fully diversified insurance groups. Its operations span the life, health, and general insurance markets, as well as having a fast-growing wealth management division.

Under the leadership of Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s been on a bit of a tear, achieving impressive financial momentum with its operating profits climbing by 25% in 2025, beating its 2026 earnings target a year ahead of schedule.

Combining the expanding bottom line with similarly impressive free cash flow performance and a 17.5% return on equity (ROE), not only have dividends just been hiked by another 10%, but the company’s also launched a £350m share buyback programme.

Yet even better results could be just around the corner. In light of its stronger-than-anticipated results, management’s now updated its medium-term targets to reach an ROE of over 20% within the next three years while averaging an 11% compound annual growth rate in earnings per share between 2025 and 2028.

Obviously, growth targets aren’t guarantees. But if the group delivers on its ambitions, that’s a perfect recipe for even more dividend growth, accelerating progress towards hitting the £500 monthly passive income goal.

What could go wrong?

Despite all the tailwinds, Aviva isn’t without risks. Something that even the most bullish institutional investors have highlighted is the potential uncertainty surrounding the group’s Direct Line acquisition.

So far, the multi-billion-pound takeover appears to be going relatively smoothly, with integration making steady progress. But if that progress starts to slow due to unexpected delays, the integration costs could start to pile up, limiting management’s ability to hike dividends.

Beyond integration concerns, there’s also the question of insurance sensitivity. Taking over Direct Line has increased Aviva’s exposure to motor and home insurance – two markets that are notorious for claims inflation due to supply chain challenges and bad weather. And sadly, both are entirely out of management’s control.

That said, with sturdy-looking cash flows, exciting financial momentum, and a tasty-looking dividend yield, these risks may still be worth considering. And if the company continues to outperform, drip feeding £50 a week over the long run could deliver a genuinely lucrative reward.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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