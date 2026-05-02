Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 dirt cheap value stock paying BIG dividends

Here’s 1 dirt cheap value stock paying BIG dividends

In my endless hunt for discounted value stocks, I found a business paying huge dividends with explosive 5x revenue growth potential over the long run.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

Not many value stocks on the FTSE combine a sustained 9.5% dividend yield, a sub-15 price-to-earnings ratio, and a share price sitting 25% below where it was 12 months ago. But right now, I’m looking at exactly that situation with Victrex (LSE:VCT).

So is this a screaming buying opportunity? Or a classic value trap for investors to avoid?

What does Victrex actually do?

Victrex’s a world-leading manufacturer of PEEK polymers – a high-performance thermoplastic used across demanding sectors including aerospace, automotive, medical devices, electronics, and industrial engineering.

And as one of the world’s leading pioneers of this niche and versatile material, Victrex has historically commanded strong pricing power that, up to 2021, delivered outstanding shareholder returns.

So what went wrong?

Why’s Victrex in the doghouse?

There are essentially two primary catalysts behind Victrex’s recent downfall:

  • Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions led to overstocking by customers, resulting in a global inventory glut.
  • Higher interest rates have weighed heavily across virtually all of Victrex’s target markets.

The impact of this is clear looking at the group’s latest results. Underlying pre-tax profits tumbled 21% in 2025 on the back of a less profitable product mix and nasty currency exchange headwinds. Meanwhile, it’s recently completed a manufacturing facility in China, which was supposed to be a new growth engine, but has so far proven to be a bit of a headache.

In 2026, this weaker performance has seemingly continued with both volumes and revenues falling by mid-single digits during the first quarter. And it seems its ambitious longer-term ‘mega-programmes’ are also being quietly scaled back to reduce near-term costs.

So far, a sustained operational and financial recovery has proven elusive. And 2026 looks likely to be another transitional year. But looking towards 2027, some promising signs seem to be emerging.

Is there a bull case?

Despite the gloom, there are genuine reasons for optimism. Even with a massive 9.5% yield, management’s maintained the annual dividend at 59.56p per share – signalling strong conviction in the long-term outlook.

Meanwhile, new CEO James Routh is driving a broader operational review targeting “commercial, cost and operating efficiencies”, which could meaningfully start to lift earnings from depressed levels. And this positive impact could be even further amplified by an eventual wider cyclical recovery for PEEK demand across its end markets.

That said, maintaining dividends at almost 60p is a risky move considering underlying earnings per share only reached 43.9p, putting the payout ratio at an alarmingly high 135.7%.

In the short term, that’s not necessarily disastrous. But if management’s expected market recovery doesn’t materialise in time, shareholders could not only suffer a dividend cut, but see the balance sheet significantly weakened as well.

So what’s the verdict?

Victrex’s long-term opportunity remains genuinely enormous. The company estimates its total addressable market could be five times larger than its current revenue stream, with PEEK demand forecast to grow strongly over the coming decade.

Personally, I want to see a bit more recovery progress before considering this value stock for my portfolio. But seeing such a growth opportunity on sale for just 14.4 times underlying earnings is pretty rare. So for contrarian investors willing to be patient, a closer inspection might not be a bad idea.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Victrex Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 steps that could turn £5 a day into a £500 a month passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Can a fiver a day really lay the foundation for hundreds of pounds in passive income each month? Yes, it…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What can we learn from Warren Buffett about investing for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett clearly isn't one for retiring early. But his stock market insights could help others to do…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

1 major investing mistake that can drain your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of investors fail to size their investments properly in their Stocks and Shares ISAs. And as a result,…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in these penny shares 5 years ago is now worth £42,260!

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested across these penny shares would have more than doubled an ISA investor's money. Here's why they…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I’m getting ready for an AI-driven stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon sees two ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to a major stock market meltdown in the…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How much would an ISA need to bridge the gap between the State Pension and £38,584 a year?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie asks: is the State Pension really enough — and what would it take to bridge the gap to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my SIPP after its 9% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has a number of Mag 7 stocks in his SIPP but he doesn’t own Meta Platforms. Should he…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £1,222 monthly passive income in retirement?

| James Beard

James Beard explains how an ISA and a successful long-term stock-picking strategy could produce an income matching the UK’s average…

Read more »