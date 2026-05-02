Here’s 1 dirt cheap value stock paying BIG dividends

In my endless hunt for discounted value stocks, I found a business paying huge dividends with explosive 5x revenue growth potential over the long run.

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Not many value stocks on the FTSE combine a sustained 9.5% dividend yield, a sub-15 price-to-earnings ratio, and a share price sitting 25% below where it was 12 months ago. But right now, I’m looking at exactly that situation with Victrex (LSE:VCT).

So is this a screaming buying opportunity? Or a classic value trap for investors to avoid?

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What does Victrex actually do?

Victrex’s a world-leading manufacturer of PEEK polymers – a high-performance thermoplastic used across demanding sectors including aerospace, automotive, medical devices, electronics, and industrial engineering.

And as one of the world’s leading pioneers of this niche and versatile material, Victrex has historically commanded strong pricing power that, up to 2021, delivered outstanding shareholder returns.

So what went wrong?

Why’s Victrex in the doghouse?

There are essentially two primary catalysts behind Victrex’s recent downfall:

Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions led to overstocking by customers, resulting in a global inventory glut.

Higher interest rates have weighed heavily across virtually all of Victrex’s target markets.

The impact of this is clear looking at the group’s latest results. Underlying pre-tax profits tumbled 21% in 2025 on the back of a less profitable product mix and nasty currency exchange headwinds. Meanwhile, it’s recently completed a manufacturing facility in China, which was supposed to be a new growth engine, but has so far proven to be a bit of a headache.

In 2026, this weaker performance has seemingly continued with both volumes and revenues falling by mid-single digits during the first quarter. And it seems its ambitious longer-term ‘mega-programmes’ are also being quietly scaled back to reduce near-term costs.

So far, a sustained operational and financial recovery has proven elusive. And 2026 looks likely to be another transitional year. But looking towards 2027, some promising signs seem to be emerging.

Is there a bull case?

Despite the gloom, there are genuine reasons for optimism. Even with a massive 9.5% yield, management’s maintained the annual dividend at 59.56p per share – signalling strong conviction in the long-term outlook.

Meanwhile, new CEO James Routh is driving a broader operational review targeting “commercial, cost and operating efficiencies”, which could meaningfully start to lift earnings from depressed levels. And this positive impact could be even further amplified by an eventual wider cyclical recovery for PEEK demand across its end markets.

That said, maintaining dividends at almost 60p is a risky move considering underlying earnings per share only reached 43.9p, putting the payout ratio at an alarmingly high 135.7%.

In the short term, that’s not necessarily disastrous. But if management’s expected market recovery doesn’t materialise in time, shareholders could not only suffer a dividend cut, but see the balance sheet significantly weakened as well.

So what’s the verdict?

Victrex’s long-term opportunity remains genuinely enormous. The company estimates its total addressable market could be five times larger than its current revenue stream, with PEEK demand forecast to grow strongly over the coming decade.

Personally, I want to see a bit more recovery progress before considering this value stock for my portfolio. But seeing such a growth opportunity on sale for just 14.4 times underlying earnings is pretty rare. So for contrarian investors willing to be patient, a closer inspection might not be a bad idea.