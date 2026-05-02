Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » How big would an ISA need to be to target £38,584 a year in passive income?

How big would an ISA need to be to target £38,584 a year in passive income?

Andrew Mackie looks at ISA passive income strategies and whether building a dividend portfolio could bring financial independence within reach.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

Want to give up work and live off passive income? I’ve been thinking about it more and more. That’s why I’m trying to understand how big an ISA would need to be to generate a full income purely from dividends, using real UK earnings data as a benchmark.

But life is expensive. No matter what age you are, there are all sorts of living costs that need to be met. The ONS says average UK earnings are around £742 a week — roughly £38,584 a year. So with that in mind, how much would you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace that income entirely? Let’s see.

Crunching the numbers

To generate £38,584 a year in passive income, an investor would need a portfolio of around:

  • £771,680 at a 5% yield
  • £643,067 at a 6% yield
  • £551,200 at a 7% yield

However, there is an important difference that needs to be factored in.

The £38,584 figure is a gross salary, which would typically be subject to income tax and National Insurance in the real world. By contrast, income generated inside a Stocks and Shares ISA is tax-free. That means the equivalent after-tax income required from dividends would be lower than the headline salary figure suggests.

Still, even with that advantage, these figures show how demanding a pure income-only approach can be.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Beyond headline yields

That’s the theory — but in practice, I think there is another way to think about this problem.

Rather than focusing purely on the yield required today, I prefer to look at businesses that can grow their income over time. The idea is that even a starting yield that looks modest today can become far more powerful if the underlying dividend grows consistently over a number of years.

This shifts the focus away from trying to ‘buy’ a fully formed income stream upfront, and towards building one gradually through reinvestment and earnings growth.

Companies that increase dividends regularly tend to be those with improving earnings, strong balance sheets, and sustainable competitive positions. Over time, that combination can matter more than starting yield alone.

Global bank income engine

If reinvesting dividends is the engine of long-term income, the next question is which businesses can realistically sustain and grow those payouts over time.

One name I believe fits that profile is HSBC (LSE: HSBA).

A large portion of the bank’s profits now comes from Asia, particularly through wealth management and long-term savings flows. That matters because it ties the dividend more to structural growth in Asian investment activity than to short-term economic cycles in any single market.

Recent performance supports that trend. Earnings have beaten expectations, returns have strengthened, and dividends have continued to rise alongside ongoing share buybacks. The stock currently yields 4.2%, but more importantly, that payout has been moving in the right direction.

What stands out is the ability to generate consistent surplus capital from its Asian franchise, where deposit growth and wealth accumulation continue to underpin earnings power.

Of course, risks remain, particularly if global growth slows or credit conditions tighten.

But for investors trying to bridge the gap between today’s income and a long-term ISA target, HSBC offers a rare combination of scale, stability, and exposure to one of the world’s most structurally important growth regions.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Andrew Mackie has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 steps that could turn £5 a day into a £500 a month passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Can a fiver a day really lay the foundation for hundreds of pounds in passive income each month? Yes, it…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What can we learn from Warren Buffett about investing for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett clearly isn't one for retiring early. But his stock market insights could help others to do…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

1 major investing mistake that can drain your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of investors fail to size their investments properly in their Stocks and Shares ISAs. And as a result,…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in these penny shares 5 years ago is now worth £42,260!

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested across these penny shares would have more than doubled an ISA investor's money. Here's why they…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I’m getting ready for an AI-driven stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon sees two ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to a major stock market meltdown in the…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How much would an ISA need to bridge the gap between the State Pension and £38,584 a year?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie asks: is the State Pension really enough — and what would it take to bridge the gap to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my SIPP after its 9% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has a number of Mag 7 stocks in his SIPP but he doesn’t own Meta Platforms. Should he…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £1,222 monthly passive income in retirement?

| James Beard

James Beard explains how an ISA and a successful long-term stock-picking strategy could produce an income matching the UK’s average…

Read more »