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Home » Investing Articles » Yields around 9% and low P/E ratios! 3 income stocks on my radar in May

Yields around 9% and low P/E ratios! 3 income stocks on my radar in May

Searching for great income stocks to buy? Royston Wild thinks the excellent all-round value offered by these dividend shares deserves serious thought.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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The London stock market remains a great place to pick up dirt-cheap income stocks. Plenty of UK shares have enjoyed brilliant gains over the last 12 months. But years of underperformance mean many quality dividend shares remain firmly in bargain-basement territory.

Take Record (LSE:REC), Sabre Insurance (LSE:SBRE), and NewRiver REIT (LSE:NRR). These top dividend shares don’t just offer yields around 9% at today’s prices. They also offer excellent value based on predicted growth, with rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios.

Here’s why I’m considering buying them for my Stocks and Shares ISA in May.

Record

Record offers asset and currency management services to institutional investors. This offers brilliant advantages from a dividend perspective. Its capital requirements are low, allowing it to generate tonnes of free cash it can distribute to shareholders.

What’s more, the pension funds and financial institutions that typically make up its client base deliver recurring revenues. This visibility gives the firm the means and the confidence to pay consistently large dividends. Profits are vulnerable during economic downturns, however, though Record’s robust balance sheet provides some protection for dividends.

The P/E ratio here is 11 times, offering decent rather than spectacular value. But its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) really does deserve attention — at 0.7, it’s well inside bargain territory of below one.

With an 8.9% dividend yield too, I think the company offers brilliant bang for the buck.

Sabre Insurance

Sabre also enjoys steady cash flows it can use to pay large dividends. Here, the dividend yield is a huge 9%.

The business offers motor insurance policies to cars, taxis, and motorbikes. This is one of the most resilient parts of the insurance market. After all, drivers are legally required to have cover whatever the weather. A large slice of the regular premiums Sabre collects is then paid out in dividends.

So what are the drawbacks? Well as inflationary pressures rise, so could the insurer’s claim costs, putting the strain on earnings. But on balance, it could still be a more secure dividend share to consider in May as the economic outlook becomes more uncertain.

One final thing I like: the forward P/E is just 10.3 times.

NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT offers the largest yield of the three stocks we’ve discussed here, at 9.2%. It reflects in part sector rules, in which real estate investment trusts (REIT) receive tax breaks in exchange for paying 90% of rental profits out to shareholders.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

That doesn’t guarantee a large or growing dividend, though. After all, occupancy and rent collection issues can spring up during downturns that hit earnings. However, NewRiver’s portfolio helps reduce this threat. This includes blue-chip companies like Sainsbury’s, Boots, and Next, which are locked down on long-term contracts. The weighted average lease term here’s a shade over eight years.

With an ultra-low P/E ratio of 6.7, this is a very attractive income stock to consider, in my view.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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