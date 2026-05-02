Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Everything’s gone quiet at Helium One. What’s next for the penny stock?

Everything’s gone quiet at Helium One. What’s next for the penny stock?

After a run of news stories, it’s been an unusually quiet period for this particular penny stock. James Beard considers what might happen next.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

Helium One Global‘s (LSE:HE1) a penny stock that’s attracted a lot of attention lately. Earlier this year, a steady stream of announcements about positive developments at the Galactica-Pegasus project in Colorado, in which it has a 50% interest, helped drive the helium group’s share price higher.

Its most recent press release confirmed that the facility was “transitioning to continuous 24/7 operations following completion of automation and system upgrades”. It also revealed that the group’s first helium sales had been agreed.

This is an important milestone. The group’s now moved from being an explorer to a producer. And with helium prices high at the moment, its timing has been impeccable. Demand continues to rise due to the unique cooling properties of the gas.

Bigger and better?

However, its US operation is relatively small. Helium One’s joint venture partner, Blue Star Helium, which is listed on the Australian stock market, is valued at £23m.

However, the British company’s market-cap is £62m. This means investors are currently (2 May) placing a value of £39m on its other project, the Southern Rukwa mine in Tanzania.

Here, in February, it was confirmed that electrical submersible pump testing had been successfully completed. Flow rates exceeded expectations and helium concentrations were in line with previous estimates. The next stage in the development process is “to progress discussions with potential industry partners and seek external investment to advance the project towards development”.

Off the back of this good news, the company raised more money from both institutional and private investors in March. Since then, things have gone quiet. It’s sometimes said that no news is good news, but in the world of investing a void’s often filled with speculation.

Indeed, I’ve seen some online comments suggesting that the group’s licences could be terminated. This gloomy prediction is based on reports that the Tanzanian government has revoked 40 in the country principally due to a lack of development. Other reasons for the cancellations include a failure to pay the required fees. Non-compliance with corporate and social responsibility obligations has also been mentioned.

This seems very wide of the mark to me. The testing phase continues at pace and with a 17% stake in the Southern Rukwa project, the government has a vested interest in the mine’s full potential being realised.

What next?

I suspect shareholders will be hoping that the next announcement will be that the group’s found a suitable partner to help commercialise its project in Africa. To me, this is pivotal to the investment case. At this point, everything should become clearer.

Investors will know the terms of any partnership including the amount of equity required. And given that any funding arrangement is probably going to include some debt, shareholders will be able to judge how much of a burden this will be. Finally, a likely timescale for bringing the first helium to the surface in Tanzania is likely to be made clearer.

Because I have no clarity on these issues, I don’t want to invest. It would be too speculative for me at this stage. However, when a partner’s found, I’ll come back and revisit the position. Until then, I’ll be watching with interest.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 steps that could turn £5 a day into a £500 a month passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Can a fiver a day really lay the foundation for hundreds of pounds in passive income each month? Yes, it…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What can we learn from Warren Buffett about investing for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett clearly isn't one for retiring early. But his stock market insights could help others to do…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

1 major investing mistake that can drain your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of investors fail to size their investments properly in their Stocks and Shares ISAs. And as a result,…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in these penny shares 5 years ago is now worth £42,260!

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested across these penny shares would have more than doubled an ISA investor's money. Here's why they…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

I’m getting ready for an AI-driven stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon sees two ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to a major stock market meltdown in the…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How much would an ISA need to bridge the gap between the State Pension and £38,584 a year?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie asks: is the State Pension really enough — and what would it take to bridge the gap to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my SIPP after its 9% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has a number of Mag 7 stocks in his SIPP but he doesn’t own Meta Platforms. Should he…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £1,222 monthly passive income in retirement?

| James Beard

James Beard explains how an ISA and a successful long-term stock-picking strategy could produce an income matching the UK’s average…

Read more »