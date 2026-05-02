Figures suggest that the average Civil Service pension is around £10,000. James Beard explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA could achieve something similar.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for an income of £9,874 a year?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Although a Stocks and Shares ISA isn’t a pension scheme, it can help provide an income later in life. And one of the attractions of this particular investment product is that dividends can be earned tax-free.

For those without an occupational pension – it’s estimated that around a quarter of private sector employees aren’t members of a workplace scheme — this could be one way of helping ease the financial pressure of retirement.

Should you buy Standard Life shares today? Before you decide, please take a moment to review this report first. Despite ongoing uncertainties from Trump's tariffs to global conflicts, Mark Rogers and his team believe many UK shares still trade at substantial discounts, offering savvy investors plenty of potential opportunities to learn about. That's why this could be an ideal time to secure this valuable research – Mark's analysts have scoured the markets to reveal 5 of his favourite long-term 'Buys'. Please, don't make any big decisions before seeing them. Claim your free copy now

Historically, an advantage of working for the government has been the attractive pension on offer. Indeed, figures reveal that the typical Civil Service retiree is able to give up work three years earlier than their private sector counterpart. At this point, they will receive £9,874 a year.

But how much would be needed in an ISA to beat this figure? Let’s see.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

How do the numbers stack up?

The table below shows how a monthly investment of £200 would grow over 25 years depending on the annual return achieved.

Annual return ISA value (£) 5% 117,624 6% 135,916 7% 157,493 8% 182,967 Source: Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment calculator

As an example, a portfolio of dividend shares paying 6.5% a year, would produce an annual income of £10,237 on an ISA worth £157,493. This is more than the average Civil Service pension.

But is it really possible to find income stocks offering a return like this?

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It’s to see my dividends coming in. John D Rockefeller

Is this a realistic ambition?

The yield on the FTSE 100 is currently (2 May) 3.1%. Delve deeper, and it’s possible to find 40 on the index paying more than this. In fact, seven are presently offering a return of 6% or more.

One of these is Standard Life (LSE:SDLF). Until recently, it was known as Phoenix Group. Now, the company carries the name of its most famous brand. And it’s one of many offering Stocks and Shares ISAs.

Based on amounts declared over the past 12 months, the retirement specialist is yielding 7.2%. With this return, a £157,493 ISA would produce an annual income of £11,339.

Of course, dividends can never be guaranteed. They’re a distribution of profit and can therefore fluctuate in line with earnings.

Specifically, Standard Life’s payout could come under threat if its huge investment portfolio suffered losses due to global market uncertainty. It could also fall victim to increased competition in an industry that’s seeing a number of challenger brands looking to take market share.

However, if history is anything to go by, Standard Life’s one of the most reliable dividend payers around.

Its payout’s been increased every year since 2016, following three years of it being maintained at 40.8p. For 2025, it paid 55.4p, 32% higher than 10 years earlier.

Right place, right time

Personally, I think it’s well placed to continue growing. The value of the UK retirement savings and income market is expected to increase from an estimated £3.6trn in 2024, to £6.1trn by 2034.

Standard Life also has a strong balance sheet, comfortably meeting all regulatory requirements.

Positively, investors appear to have bought into the investment case. Since recording a five-year low in October 2023, the group’s share price has risen over 70%.

Alongside its huge dividend yield, this makes me believe it’s a UK share to consider.