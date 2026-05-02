Andrew Mackie explains how a SIPP strategy built on contributions, time, and returns can turn a £300,000 target into a £1,000-a-month retirement income.

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How to target £1,000 a month in retirement with a SIPP — starting today

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A £1,000-a-month retirement income might sound like it requires a £300,000 SIPP portfolio, based on the widely used 4% withdrawal rule.

That can make the target feel distant — something for ‘later life’ rather than today.

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But that framing misses something important. The £300,000 figure isn’t a starting point — it’s the result of a process.

What actually drives the £300,000 target?

Put simply, £300,000 isn’t a starting requirement. It is the outcome of three variables working together:

How much you contribute

How long your money stays invested

The returns your portfolio generates

Change any one of these inputs and the outcome shifts significantly.

Higher contributions accelerate progress. Longer time in the market allows compounding to do more of the work. Stronger returns reduce the time needed to reach the same goal.

The table below anchors contributions at £500 a month and shows how different return assumptions affect the time needed to reach £300,000:

Annual return Monthly contribution Years to target Portfolio value 4% £500 28 £300,000 6% £500 23.8 £300,000 8% £500 20.9 £300,000 10% £500 18.8 £300,000

Put differently, two investors can start with the same monthly contribution but still end up in very different positions depending on returns and time in the market.

One accepts lower returns and relies on time. The other targets higher-returning assets and lets compounding shorten the journey.

That gap between assumptions is what drives very different outcomes — even when the contribution stays the same.

Once you see £300,000 as the result of inputs rather than a fixed hurdle, the focus shifts away from the target itself…

Income that drives returns

Once you understand that the outcome is driven by contributions, time, and returns, the focus shifts to the types of investments that can support each.

For investors looking to strengthen returns, income-generating shares can play a powerful role — especially when that income is reinvested over time. This is where Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) stands out.

With a forward dividend yield of 8.5%, it offers the potential to generate meaningful cash flow from the outset. Reinvested within a SIPP, those dividends compound tax-free, helping to grow the overall portfolio faster.

That income is backed by strong cash generation and a Solvency II ratio of 210%. Competition in pension risk transfer remains a risk. But the UK retirement market continues to expand, supporting long-term demand for its products.

Compounding over time

Time in the market only works if the underlying business can keep growing. That is where Compass Group (LSE: CPG) offers a different kind of support.

As a global leader in outsourced food services, Compass generates predictable revenues through long-term contracts across healthcare, education, and business services. This supports steady cash flow and consistent earnings growth.

The stock’s modest 2.3% yield might deter some income investors. But compounding is less about headline yield and more about steady, repeatable growth. The company’s defensive qualities and income visibility stand out in uncertain times.

There are risks, particularly around cost inflation and contract margins. But demand for outsourced services continues to expand, supporting long-term growth.

A £1,000-a-month SIPP income isn’t built from a single number — it’s built over time.

Blend income with compounding, stay invested, and let returns do the heavy lifting. Do that consistently, and what once looked like a daunting £300,000 hurdle can start to look far more achievable.