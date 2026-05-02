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Home » Investing Articles » How to target £1,000 a month in retirement with a SIPP — starting today

How to target £1,000 a month in retirement with a SIPP — starting today

Andrew Mackie explains how a SIPP strategy built on contributions, time, and returns can turn a £300,000 target into a £1,000-a-month retirement income.

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Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
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A £1,000-a-month retirement income might sound like it requires a £300,000 SIPP portfolio, based on the widely used 4% withdrawal rule.

That can make the target feel distant — something for ‘later life’ rather than today.

But that framing misses something important. The £300,000 figure isn’t a starting point — it’s the result of a process.

What actually drives the £300,000 target?

Put simply, £300,000 isn’t a starting requirement. It is the outcome of three variables working together:

  • How much you contribute
  • How long your money stays invested
  • The returns your portfolio generates

Change any one of these inputs and the outcome shifts significantly.

Higher contributions accelerate progress. Longer time in the market allows compounding to do more of the work. Stronger returns reduce the time needed to reach the same goal.

The table below anchors contributions at £500 a month and shows how different return assumptions affect the time needed to reach £300,000:

Annual returnMonthly contributionYears to targetPortfolio value
4%£50028£300,000
6%£50023.8£300,000
8%£50020.9£300,000
10%£50018.8£300,000

Put differently, two investors can start with the same monthly contribution but still end up in very different positions depending on returns and time in the market.

One accepts lower returns and relies on time. The other targets higher-returning assets and lets compounding shorten the journey.

That gap between assumptions is what drives very different outcomes — even when the contribution stays the same.

Once you see £300,000 as the result of inputs rather than a fixed hurdle, the focus shifts away from the target itself…

Income that drives returns

Once you understand that the outcome is driven by contributions, time, and returns, the focus shifts to the types of investments that can support each.

For investors looking to strengthen returns, income-generating shares can play a powerful role — especially when that income is reinvested over time. This is where Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) stands out.

With a forward dividend yield of 8.5%, it offers the potential to generate meaningful cash flow from the outset. Reinvested within a SIPP, those dividends compound tax-free, helping to grow the overall portfolio faster.

That income is backed by strong cash generation and a Solvency II ratio of 210%. Competition in pension risk transfer remains a risk. But the UK retirement market continues to expand, supporting long-term demand for its products.

Compounding over time

Time in the market only works if the underlying business can keep growing. That is where Compass Group (LSE: CPG) offers a different kind of support.

As a global leader in outsourced food services, Compass generates predictable revenues through long-term contracts across healthcare, education, and business services. This supports steady cash flow and consistent earnings growth.

The stock’s modest 2.3% yield might deter some income investors. But compounding is less about headline yield and more about steady, repeatable growth. The company’s defensive qualities and income visibility stand out in uncertain times.

There are risks, particularly around cost inflation and contract margins. But demand for outsourced services continues to expand, supporting long-term growth.

A £1,000-a-month SIPP income isn’t built from a single number — it’s built over time.

Blend income with compounding, stay invested, and let returns do the heavy lifting. Do that consistently, and what once looked like a daunting £300,000 hurdle can start to look far more achievable.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Compass Group and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Compass Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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