Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 396 Reckitt Benckiser shares gets me a £1,000 monthly second income. Should I buy more?

396 Reckitt Benckiser shares gets me a £1,000 monthly second income. Should I buy more?

Our writer looks into the recovery potential of Reckitt Benckiser, calculating how many shares would deliver decent second income. But is it worth the risk?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Reckitt Benckiser‘s (LSE: RKT) had a tough few years, leaving many income investors underwhelmed by the company’s performance. Down 8.2% in the past five years, the losses have eaten away at the dividend-driven second income it usually delivers.

But a strong recovery has already started and, if that continues, the next few years could be highly lucrative for shareholders.

When considering stocks in this type of situation, it’s critical to assess why they suffered and if the problem was a one-off issue.

Weighing up risks vs growth

The main reason behind Reckitt’s losses was the catastrophic acquisition of Mead Johnson, mainly due to a legal case around its infant formula Enfamil after a baby died. The company allegedly failed to warn that cow’s milk-based formulas carry elevated necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) risk in premature infants.

It suffered a major recall in 2024, leading to chronic operational inconsistency such as weak sales, supply chain disruptions and input cost inflation that pricing couldn’t offset.

Despite a trial win in favour of Reckitt, the company’s still contemplating various options for the business, including a potential sale, signalling the litigation risk is existential. 

For 2026 investors, this is a material risk that could wipe out years of margin gains and dividend growth.

The case for recovery

Reckitt’s genuinely improving its profits through a combination of cost-cutting and real business growth. In the first half of 2025, its profit margins expanded by 1.1%, and the company cut fixed costs by 1.9% compared to a year earlier. More importantly, its core brands (health, hygiene, nutrition) grew 4.2% in the first half and accelerated to 6.7% by Q3 2025, with strong momentum in emerging markets like China (+15.5%).

Earnings per share grew 4.4% in the first half, and management expects this to continue into 2026. The dividend is forecast at 4.2% yield with sustainable growth.

At £60 a share, 396 of them would payout around $1,000 a year in dividends, costing £23,760. That’s no small amount to put into one stock, so I’d need to be fairly sure about its future prospects.

If Reckitt can exit Mead Johnson by mid-2026 with litigation capped below $1.5bn, the turnaround story survives and Core Reckitt could deliver 5%-8% returns. But if Mead Johnson remains attached or settlement costs exceed $2bn, the entire recovery narrative breaks down and the stock could fall sharply. The litigation risk’s now the dominant variable, not margin expansion.

The bottom line

Unfortunately, this is an ‘execution and litigation lottery’, not a clean turnaround play — which is why valuations remain elevated despite genuine operational progress.

I’ve remained bullish on Reckitt’s recovery over the past year, but taking in all factors, it remains too risky for me to invest more now. For investors looking for a safer — albeit lower yield — option, I think Unilever‘s a better option to consider. The stock’s also suffered losses under a high-inflation environment, with consumers opting for lower-cost alternatives.

But with interest rates set to drop in 2026, it could see a notable recovery. In the long term, I think the stock’s better-positioned to deliver reliable income.

Mark Hartley has positions in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

UK shares look cheap — but the market might be about to take notice

| Stephen Wright

UK shares have traded at a persistent discount to their US counterparts. This can create huge opportunities, but investors need…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 growth machine is showing positive signs for a 2026 recovery

| Stephen Wright

FTSE 100 distributor Bunzl is already the second-largest holding in Stephen Wright’s Stocks and Shares ISA. What should his next…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for passive income in 2026 and it said…

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers wanted to learn which dividend stocks an AI bot thinks might be worth buying for 2026. Its response…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Stop missing out! A Stocks and Shares ISA could help you retire early

| Stephen Wright

Investors who don't use a Stocks and Shares ISA get all the risks that come with investing but with less…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Greggs shares crash again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

After a horrible 2025, Paul Summers takes a look at whether Greggs shares could sink even further in price next…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This quantum computing growth stock could skyrocket 113%, says 1 broker

| Ben McPoland

One team of analysts on Wall Street have put a $100 price target on this high-growth tech stock. Should I…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how you can invest £5,000 in UK stocks to earn a second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investing £5,000 in UK stocks could potentially unlock a second income of up to £1,100 in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My top 2 disruptive growth stocks to consider buying in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks to buy? Find out why our writer likes this pair of explosive growth shares that have sold…

Read more »