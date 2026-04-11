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7.3% dividend yield! A penny stock to buy for 2026?

This penny stock offers a rare combination of huge yield with explosive share price growth potential! Here’s a top-class UK share worth considering today.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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The world of penny stocks is notoriously volatile. But there are some valuable diamonds in the rough. And that might include this high-7.3%-yielding, cash-rich, niche market leader that could also be primed to skyrocket by 114%, according to one institutional analyst!

The rise of smart manufacturing

Oxford Metrics (LSE:OMG) made its debut in creating precision motion capture technology for the life sciences sector and later the visual effects industry. And today, it remains the biggest generator of revenue for the business.

But having noticed the fickle and cyclical nature of the entertainment sector, management’s spent the last few years recalibrating its technology for other adjacent applications. And what’s emerged is a new structural growth engine.

By leveraging its sensor technology, Oxford Metrics is now directly enabling industrial automation and AI-powered quality control in the manufacturing sector.

In its 2024 fiscal year (ended in September), its Smart Manufacturing division generated just £2.9m of revenue, or roughly 7% of the total top line.

In 2025, not only did Smart Manufacturing turn profitable, but it also achieved 341% growth through both acquisitions and organic expansion, generating 29% of total revenue. And with more explosive growth and earnings expansion expected, consensus analyst forecasts are projecting a massive 72% underlying profit surge in 2026.

Inspecting the 7.3% yield

Given the trajectory of this industry-leading penny stock, it begs the question as to why the dividend yield is so high and the shares so deeply undervalued versus forecasts.

The answer is, of course, risk. As already highlighted, smart manufacturing is a massive growth opportunity for Oxford Metrics. But the core of the business is still driven by the world of entertainment motion capture. And right now, demand for such technologies remains exceptionally weak. In fact, motion capture revenues in 2025 actually fell 17%.

At the same time, even with Smart Manufacturing becoming profitable, when throwing in all the additional administrative and operating costs of the whole business, Oxford Metrics’ bottom line is still in the red.

In other words, dividends aren’t currently backed by earnings. And the company’s using its cash reserves to maintain shareholder payouts.

In the short-term that isn’t necessarily a problem. The company still has around £37.3m of cash and fixed-term deposits on its balance sheet, which provides a few years of unprofitable runway. But these cash reserves won’t last forever. And if free cash flow generation doesn’t improve, today’s dividends could end up on the chopping block.

What’s the verdict?

Oxford Metrics has an unusually strong balance sheet for a UK penny stock. But if weakness in its currently core motion capture business persists, while the expansion into smart manufacturing hits delays, that could quickly change in a few short years.

But if management continues scaling the business and free cash flow generation expands, then this penny stock might be able to offer the rare combination of impressive growth and chunky passive income. And that’s definitely something worth investigating further.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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