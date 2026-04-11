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Down 11% in a month, is this the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

FTSE 100 veteran Unilever has seen its share price crumble by double-digit percentages. Royston Wild asks: is this today’s hottest dip buying opportunity?

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf

Image source: Unilever plc

FTSE 100-listed Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is rising again as hopes over a permanent Middle East ceasefire grow. Yet at £43.38 per share, the consumer goods giant is still 11% cheaper than it was a month ago. Does this represent an attractive dip buying opportunity?

Food on the block

Like the broader stock market, Unilever’s shares slumped after the Iran war began. With it came fears of higher costs and weaker consumer spending power as oil prices surged. Inflation and its impact on global interest rates and economic growth could be catastrophic.

But that’s not the whole story behind the FTSE firm’s decline. Investors also reacted badly to news on 31 March that Unilever was selling its Foods division to McCormick & Company for $44.8bn.

The move makes sense to me, allowing the company to focus better on its Home Care and Personal Care divisions. This carries advantages like the opportunity to lean into faster-growth categories, products with better profit margins, and regions with booming population and wealth levels.

It follows the divestment of the firm’s ice cream division last year. So what’s the problem on this occasion? Put simply, the Food unit is more valuable than Unilever’s remaining operations, prompting the re-rating of its share price. Investors were also unimpressed by the structure of the deal — just $15.7bn of the deal in cash, with the remainder settled in shares in the spun-off business.

But I view the news as a net positive for Unilever, provided it goes through. So are its shares a buy?

Downgrades to come?

Let’s first look at this in the context of the firm’s most recent financial statement. In 2025, Unilever recorded underlying sales growth of 3.5%, below its multi-year target of 4% to 6%. And it’s warned that the top line could continue to underwhelm — this year, it expects growth to “be at the bottom end” of the range due to “slower market conditions“.

The trouble is these predictions were made before the Iran war kicked off. So there’s a good chance that sales will miss even this modest target. It’s also possible margin forecasts will be downgraded as cost pressures increase. Unilever predicted “a modest improvement in underlying operating margin” from the 20% last year.

In this landscape, Unilever’s share price could fall further over the coming months. And particularly if the recent Middle East ceasefire crumbles. But for long-term investors, I think the consumer goods giant could be worth a close look.

A FTSE 100 bargain?

Make no mistake: Unilever is a high-quality business, with ‘power brands’ like Dove soap and Persil detergent driving growth. It also has strong exposure to emerging markets, where consumer spending is rising especially rapidly.

What’s more, its shares trade at a slight discount to their historical average. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 16.5, below the 10-year average of 17-18. This doesn’t make Unilever shares a white-hot bargain, but it provides an added little sweetener for investors. Taken altogether, I think this is a top FTSE 100 share to consider following recent price weakness.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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