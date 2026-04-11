Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » After tanking 20% in March, is this a bargain-basement value stock?

After tanking 20% in March, is this a bargain-basement value stock?

This once-thriving FTSE stock has fallen into value stock territory as the Iran war disrupts its impressive progress. But is now secretly the time to buy?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Even with the FTSE 100 trading near all-time highs, there are still plenty of quality value stocks for investors to pick from. And having just tanked by almost 20% in the last month or so, International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) might have just tumbled into discount territory.

The question now becomes, is this a buying opportunity for long-term investors or a warning to stay away?

What happened to the IAG share price?

The company’s recent share price crash has been driven by three overlapping factors that all hit at nearly the same time.

  1. Its 2025 full-year earnings beat expectations, but near-term guidance was murky alongside large planned capital spending, rattling investor confidence.
  2. The war in Iran erupted, sending oil and, in turn, jet fuel prices through the roof while also disrupting travel routes through the Middle East.
  3. The threat of new US tariffs applying pressure to UK and European economies – something that IAG’s highly sensitive to.

Combining these headwinds with the fact that IAG shares have actually been on a pretty strong bull run over the last couple of years, it isn’t surprising to see some investors lock in profits. And it’s also worth pointing out that even after this recent sell-off, the shares are still up more than 60% over the last 12 months.

However, as a result of this pullback, IAG’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now deep in value stock territory at just 6.1. And on a forward basis, the shares look even cheaper at a P/E of just 5.6.

So should investors take advantage of weakened sentiment to snap up what appears to be a screaming bargain?

Bull versus bear

Beyond an undemanding valuation, IAG’s business looks fundamentally impressive. As previously mentioned, its 2025 results firmly beat analyst forecasts, with margins reaching record levels. That’s paving the way for plans to return a jaw-dropping €1.5bn to shareholders in the next 12 months, starting with a €500m share buyback programme.

What about the surge in jet fuel prices? Here, there’s some valid concern. For context, the International Air Transport Association’s Jet Fuel Price Monitor shows that the weekly average cost per barrel of jet fuel on 27 February was $99.4. As of 27 March, it’s closer to $195.19 – a 96.4% increase in a single month, just as we approach peak summer travel season.

With a 62% fuel hedge in place, IAG does have some insulation against rising prices. But compared to many of its European peers and rivals, that level of hedging is actually lower than the 70%-80% average. And if the war rages on, 2026 could prove to be a disappointing year against 2025’s stellar results.

The bottom line

IAG’s seemingly in a tough spot. And subsequently, its recent sell-off into value stock territory makes a lot of sense. However, if the war in the Middle East is (hopefully) resolved promptly, then investors may indeed have overacted, creating a buying opportunity.

All things considered, the company remains shrouded in geopolitical uncertainty. And with other airlines seemingly being better equipped to absorb a protracted conflict, it might be worth keeping IAG on a watchlist for now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

How UK investors can get access to the $2trn SpaceX stock IPO TODAY

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in the UK can get exposure to space powerhouse SpaceX today via several investment trusts that trade on the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Down 23% from its highs, I’ve just bagged myself a FTSE 100 bargain!

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has seized the opportunity to buy shares in a FTSE 100 company with outstanding growth prospects at an…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How to turn an empty ISA into £100 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines how real estate investment trusts can help UK investors aim for £100 a month in passive income…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Down 23%! Should I buy Meta Platforms for my ISA or SIPP?

| Ben McPoland

Meta stock looks undervalued after sliding steadily lower since last summer. But should I buy the social media giant for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone who bought Greggs' shares two years ago will now be sitting on heavy losses. Is there potential for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10 days to the next stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

What happens to the stock market when the current ceasefire in the Middle East expires? And what should investors do…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How to try and double the State Pension with just £30 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By saving money each week and investing regularly, even someone without a lot of cash to spare can aim to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 badly beaten-down small caps to consider for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of UK small caps that have sold off heavily, making them worth considering for a…

Read more »