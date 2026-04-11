Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This simple Stocks and Shares ISA move could be worth thousands over time

This simple Stocks and Shares ISA move could be worth thousands over time

With the new Stocks and Shares ISA season underway, Andrew Mackie reveals the one key investing principle too many investors forget.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors treat their Stocks and Shares ISA as something to sort out later in the tax year. After all, as long as the money goes in before the deadline, it shouldn’t really matter — right?

In reality, that delay could quietly cost thousands over time. The difference comes down to one simple factor: how long your money is working for you. Because when it comes to investing, even a few extra months of compounding each year can add up to a surprisingly large gap over the long run.

Maximise compounding

Over 25 years, the timing of ISA contributions creates a surprisingly large gap in wealth.

In this example, two investors both contribute £5,000 a year and earn the same 8% return. The only difference is when the money is invested.

One invests at the start of each tax year. The other waits until the end. That gap may feel insignificant in any single year, but compounding quietly amplifies it over time.

As the chart below shows, the divergence gradually builds into a final portfolio value difference of roughly £26,000.

Chart created by author

Compounding in real markets

If a simple timing difference can create such a significant gap in a passive ISA portfolio, the same principle becomes even more powerful when applied to real-world stock market investing.

Unlike smooth compounding models, equity returns are uneven. A large proportion of long-term gains often comes from relatively short bursts of performance. That means being invested — and invested early — can matter far more than most investors realise.

A good example is BP (LSE: BP.). Over shorter periods, the share price can be heavily influenced by swings in oil prices, macro shocks, and shifting sentiment. This has been clearly evident recently.

But over decades, the real driver of returns has been the underlying cash-generation engine — production, cost discipline, and the ability to return capital through dividends and buybacks.

Dividends

This cash-generating engine is effectively compounding in action, but within BP rather than an investor’s ISA portfolio.

Even through oil price volatility, BP’s cash flows remain resilient. And it is this free cash flow that ultimately underpins dividend sustainability in a capital-intensive business.

Financial metric20212022202320242025
Free cash flow (FCF) ($m)13,87029,57217,88712,32812,414
FCF dividend cover3.226.793.722.462.45

Viewed through this lens, BP’s dividend is not a static payout, but the output of a compounding cash engine. That has enabled both sustained dividend payments and growth at a compound annual rate of around 11%, alongside ongoing buybacks.

Like all stocks, BP is not without risk. Higher oil prices can be a double-edged sword — if they rise too far, they can eventually dampen demand and tip economies into recession.

There are also execution risks around large upstream projects, as well as regulatory and political intervention in energy markets, which could affect capital allocation and long-term returns.

Bottom line

The real edge in investing is not timing the market, but time in the market. As both ISA compounding and companies like BP show, small delays compound into large long-term gaps. Most investors underestimate this. The real question is whether your money is working for you right now — or sitting on the sidelines, quietly costing you future wealth.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

How UK investors can get access to the $2trn SpaceX stock IPO TODAY

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in the UK can get exposure to space powerhouse SpaceX today via several investment trusts that trade on the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Down 23% from its highs, I’ve just bagged myself a FTSE 100 bargain!

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has seized the opportunity to buy shares in a FTSE 100 company with outstanding growth prospects at an…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How to turn an empty ISA into £100 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines how real estate investment trusts can help UK investors aim for £100 a month in passive income…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Down 23%! Should I buy Meta Platforms for my ISA or SIPP?

| Ben McPoland

Meta stock looks undervalued after sliding steadily lower since last summer. But should I buy the social media giant for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone who bought Greggs' shares two years ago will now be sitting on heavy losses. Is there potential for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10 days to the next stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

What happens to the stock market when the current ceasefire in the Middle East expires? And what should investors do…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How to try and double the State Pension with just £30 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By saving money each week and investing regularly, even someone without a lot of cash to spare can aim to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 badly beaten-down small caps to consider for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of UK small caps that have sold off heavily, making them worth considering for a…

Read more »