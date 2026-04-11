Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Passive income: what most investors get wrong

Passive income: what most investors get wrong

Passive income looks easy — but most investors miss the point. Andrew Mackie explains what really drives sustainable long-term income.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income is often thought of as something simple: buy a high-yield stock, sit back, and collect the income.

But in reality, sustainable passive income in the stock market rarely works like that.

The strongest long-term income streams are built from owning quality businesses with growing cash flows, where dividends are supported by genuine earnings power and reinforced by compounding over time.

By contrast, chasing headline yields can be misleading, often prioritising short-term income over long-term durability.

The real ‘work’ in passive income investing isn’t effort in the day-to-day sense — it’s the discipline of selecting the right businesses and the patience to let compounding do its job over years, not months.

Blue-chip stock

One business I have long admired is Aviva (LSE: AV.). The headline many investors will focus on is that juicy 6.2% dividend yield. However, I view it less like a traditional income stock and more like a classic compounding machine hiding in plain sight.

The key shift over the past few years has been its move towards a more capital-light business model, driven by expansion into wealth management, insurance services, and other fee-based businesses. These areas require less balance sheet intensity, but generate more stable and scalable returns over time.

Strategic moves such as the acquisition of Direct Line have reinforced this shift, strengthening its position in the low-cost insurance segment through brands including Churchill. The deal also creates scope for meaningful cost synergies.

In simple terms, Aviva is gradually evolving from a capital-heavy insurer exposed to market cycles into a more diversified financial services group with increasingly predictable cash flows.

Compounding in action

What stands out is how clearly this transformation is already showing up in the numbers.

Operating profit rose 25% to £2.2bn, with earnings per share hitting 56p and return on equity climbing to 17.5%. Cash remittances increased to £2.1bn. With figures like these, it’s little surprise the group reached its 2026 targets a year early.

Crucially, that growth is translating into cash. Stronger capital generation has supported a 10% dividend increase, alongside a higher level of share buybacks.

That consistency matters. Over time, it is the ability to generate and return cash — year after year — that drives compounding for shareholders.

With earnings growing, cash flows strengthening, and capital returns increasing, the foundations for long-term income growth already look firmly in place.

Risks

Geopolitical instability remains a key risk for Aviva. Escalating conflicts or trade tensions could disrupt financial markets, drive inflation, and increase claims costs. Higher energy prices and supply chain pressures may squeeze margins, while cyber threats and market volatility could impact operations, capital strength, and the reliability of long-term returns.

Closing remarks

The key point is that passive income is rarely as passive as it appears.

It’s not simply about buying the highest yield and waiting. Instead, it’s about owning businesses capable of growing their cash flows over time — and having the patience to let that process play out.

That distinction matters. A high yield can disappear quickly if it’s not supported by underlying earnings. But a business that consistently generates and grows cash can increase income year after year. Aviva is one such example. But it’s far from being the last.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

How UK investors can get access to the $2trn SpaceX stock IPO TODAY

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in the UK can get exposure to space powerhouse SpaceX today via several investment trusts that trade on the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Down 23% from its highs, I’ve just bagged myself a FTSE 100 bargain!

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has seized the opportunity to buy shares in a FTSE 100 company with outstanding growth prospects at an…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How to turn an empty ISA into £100 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines how real estate investment trusts can help UK investors aim for £100 a month in passive income…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Down 23%! Should I buy Meta Platforms for my ISA or SIPP?

| Ben McPoland

Meta stock looks undervalued after sliding steadily lower since last summer. But should I buy the social media giant for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone who bought Greggs' shares two years ago will now be sitting on heavy losses. Is there potential for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10 days to the next stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

What happens to the stock market when the current ceasefire in the Middle East expires? And what should investors do…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How to try and double the State Pension with just £30 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By saving money each week and investing regularly, even someone without a lot of cash to spare can aim to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 badly beaten-down small caps to consider for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of UK small caps that have sold off heavily, making them worth considering for a…

Read more »