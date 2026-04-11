Passive income: what most investors get wrong

Passive income looks easy — but most investors miss the point. Andrew Mackie explains what really drives sustainable long-term income.

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Passive income is often thought of as something simple: buy a high-yield stock, sit back, and collect the income.

But in reality, sustainable passive income in the stock market rarely works like that.

The strongest long-term income streams are built from owning quality businesses with growing cash flows, where dividends are supported by genuine earnings power and reinforced by compounding over time.

By contrast, chasing headline yields can be misleading, often prioritising short-term income over long-term durability.

The real ‘work’ in passive income investing isn’t effort in the day-to-day sense — it’s the discipline of selecting the right businesses and the patience to let compounding do its job over years, not months.

Blue-chip stock

One business I have long admired is Aviva (LSE: AV.). The headline many investors will focus on is that juicy 6.2% dividend yield. However, I view it less like a traditional income stock and more like a classic compounding machine hiding in plain sight.

The key shift over the past few years has been its move towards a more capital-light business model, driven by expansion into wealth management, insurance services, and other fee-based businesses. These areas require less balance sheet intensity, but generate more stable and scalable returns over time.

Strategic moves such as the acquisition of Direct Line have reinforced this shift, strengthening its position in the low-cost insurance segment through brands including Churchill. The deal also creates scope for meaningful cost synergies.

In simple terms, Aviva is gradually evolving from a capital-heavy insurer exposed to market cycles into a more diversified financial services group with increasingly predictable cash flows.

Compounding in action

What stands out is how clearly this transformation is already showing up in the numbers.

Operating profit rose 25% to £2.2bn, with earnings per share hitting 56p and return on equity climbing to 17.5%. Cash remittances increased to £2.1bn. With figures like these, it’s little surprise the group reached its 2026 targets a year early.

Crucially, that growth is translating into cash. Stronger capital generation has supported a 10% dividend increase, alongside a higher level of share buybacks.

That consistency matters. Over time, it is the ability to generate and return cash — year after year — that drives compounding for shareholders.

With earnings growing, cash flows strengthening, and capital returns increasing, the foundations for long-term income growth already look firmly in place.

Risks

Geopolitical instability remains a key risk for Aviva. Escalating conflicts or trade tensions could disrupt financial markets, drive inflation, and increase claims costs. Higher energy prices and supply chain pressures may squeeze margins, while cyber threats and market volatility could impact operations, capital strength, and the reliability of long-term returns.

Closing remarks

The key point is that passive income is rarely as passive as it appears.

It’s not simply about buying the highest yield and waiting. Instead, it’s about owning businesses capable of growing their cash flows over time — and having the patience to let that process play out.

That distinction matters. A high yield can disappear quickly if it’s not supported by underlying earnings. But a business that consistently generates and grows cash can increase income year after year. Aviva is one such example. But it’s far from being the last.