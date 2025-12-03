Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » This REIT could be 18% undervalued with a 7.4% dividend yield

This REIT could be 18% undervalued with a 7.4% dividend yield

Jon Smith picks out a REIT that could offer investors the best of both worlds with a generous income payment and potential share price gains.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A real estate investment trust (REIT) is structured so that the company can receive certain tax breaks if the vast majority of its profits are paid out to shareholders. As a result, the trust can make for great dividend shares. Yet if an investor can find a stock with good income and is also undervalued, it could be the best of both worlds. Here’s one I’ve spotted.

Property around the UK

I’m referring to the Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE:CREI). Over the past year, the share price is flat, with the dividend yield currently at 7.4%. It generates rental income from a diversified portfolio of assets. It typically invests in a variety of smaller, regional UK commercial properties like offices and industrial units.

The properties are let to a wide variety of tenants. Unlike some other REITs that just deal with a few large end users, in this case, there’s no single tenant or property that accounts for a large share of the total rent roll. I like this because it reduces concentration and tenant-default risk.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Let’s talk about dividends

Back in June, the latest financials showed the current dividend per share was fully covered by earnings. This is a good sign, because if it wasn’t covered, then I’d be worried about the sustainability. Yet if the company keeps paying out dividends (that have increased over the past few years) in line with earnings, it bodes well for the long term.

The diversified mix of properties and tenants means cash flow is less dependent on any single lease or sector. This reduces the risk of a large income disruption. Further, the company has fairly conservative levels of debt financing. So even if interest rates stay higher for longer next year, there’s limited risk related to any debt refinancing. In turn, this supports stable cash flow to fund dividends.

Potentially undervalued

With a REIT, the share price should trade closely to the net asset value (NAV) of the property portfolio. However, this isn’t always the case. Right now, the stock trades at an 18% discount to the last recorded NAV figure from late June. Of course, we’ll have to wait for a more up-to-date figure before jumping to conclusions. That’s why I refer to it as potentially being undervalued to that extent. Yet if this figure is still accurate, I’d expect the share price to rise over time. As a result, the discount would be smaller.

In terms of risks, we could see an economic slowdown in the UK next year due to recent tax changes. In this case, it could negatively impact the REIT. Income growth could stall if the ability to re-let vacant space or increase rents via rent reviews weakens due to the weaker economy.

Even with this concern, I think it’s a good stock for investors to consider for both income and potential share price growth.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Custodian Property Income REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

My 2 favourite dividend shares could earn investors £1,558 income in an ISA – with growth on top!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a massive fan of these 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares that offer sky-high yields. Plus they've delivered…

Read more »

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England
Investing Articles

How to target a monthly £888 income from a Stocks and Shares ISA with minimal effort

| Harvey Jones

It can be hard work generating a second income but Harvey Jones shows there's a much easier way to do…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to design the ultimate passive income ISA and it suggested…

| Andrew Mackie

I wanted more passive income from my ISA, so I asked ChatGPT to build the ideal portfolio – the results…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My top 3 FTSE 100 dividend shares for a strong second income

| Andrew Mackie

Finding passive income in the FTSE 100 isn’t as simple as chasing high yields – here’s how I chose the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The stock market’s back! Could the FTSE hit 10k before Christmas?

| Mark Hartley

As fears of a stock market crash subside, a new 2025 record high is back on the books. Our writer…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Up to 9.8% yield! These dividend shares unlock a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These dividend shares continue to maintain shareholder payouts despite having near-double-digit yields! Are they secretly passive income goldmines?

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

A 6.6% dividend yield and 13 years of growth! Is this small-cap FTSE share a buy to consider?

| Mark Hartley

NWF Group's a tiny FTSE share with a strong dividend yield and excellent growth record. But Mark Hartley explains why…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Dividend Shares

December is the best month for the FTSE 100 and UK shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Since the FTSE 100 was founded in 1984, December has been by far the best month to own UK shares.…

Read more »