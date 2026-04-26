Zaven Boyrazian has just spotted a dividend stock promising some big passive income for opportunistic investors. But is it too good to be true?

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This 7.27%-yielding dividend stock is near a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

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The UK stock market’s home to a vast number of generous dividend stocks. Yet among the hundreds of income opportunities, Card Factory (LSE:CARD) currently stands out from the crowd. Apart from having a juicy 7.27% yield, management’s recent language suggests this payout’s on track to grow even further.

So with the stock also trading at a dirt cheap price-to-earnings ratio of just 5.5, is this a no-brainer?

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An incredible dividend opportunity?

On the surface, Card Factory looks like just another retailer of greeting cards and celebration essentials – a space filled with endless competition and low barriers to entry. But a look inside the envelope reveals a more complex ecosystem of products that spans multiple countries, all while having a vertically-integrated business model.

If a product’s popular, the company can replenish it almost immediately. If a new design’s needed, it can be rolled out within a few short weeks. In other words, management has complete control and benefits from an optimised cost structure that competitors simply cannot match.

The result? A high-cash generative business whose dividends remain comfortably covered by underlying earnings, with a payout ratio of 46.4%, according to its latest interim results. And when looking at its full-year guidance for its 2026 fiscal year (ending in January), management explicitly said it “…anticipates declaring a progressive full-year dividend in line with the Group’s capital allocation policy”.

That’s a fancy way of saying it expects to not only maintain dividends but grow them further over time – a strong signal of confidence. And it suggests that today’s high yield could be on track to get even bigger.

But if that’s the case, why aren’t more investors taking advantage of this dividend stock and its seemingly superb passive income opportunity?

What’s the catch?

Card Factory’s high yield is a relatively new phenomenon, and it was created by the share price tanking by over 27% in December 2025 following a surprise and painful profit warning.

Weak consumer confidence and discretionary spending have been quite a headwind for this business, resulting in both sales and profits taking a considerable hit.

The fact that management’s since reiterated its intention to declare a progressive dividend despite this is an encouraging sign. But that doesn’t mean this future passive income’s guaranteed. Even with strong cost controls, the firm remains exposed to increases in the UK Minimum Wage and Employer National Insurance contributions.

Most businesses will seek to pass those costs onto customers. But with high street footfall in decline, and consumer confidence remaining subdued, Card Factory may simply lack the pricing power required to pull this off. And the pressure’s only being amplified by larger supermarket retailers trying to encroach on its territory.

So where does that leave income investors today?

The bottom line

Overall, Card Factory’s dividend appears to be well-covered and on track to continue rewarding shareholders for now. But the key word in management’s statement is “anticipates”, which creates a subtle escape hatch to change course if retail trading suddenly takes a turn for the worse.

This uncertainty’s why this dividend stock has such a high yield and is trading at such a low earnings multiple. So is it a business worth buying? Personally, I think there are other, more attractive 7%+ yield opportunities to explore.