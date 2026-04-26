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With a forward P/E of 24.4, this US phenomenon looks incredibly cheap to me!

Trading at less than 25 times earnings, James Beard reckons this is one of the cheapest stocks around. And it’s staring us all in the face.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) hardly flies under the radar and yet I reckon the tech giant’s stock looks amazingly cheap at the moment.

Don’t believe me? Well, here’s my reasoning.

Cheap as chips?

For the year ended 25 January 2026 (FY26), Nvidia reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.90, 67% higher than for FY25.

Based on its current (24 April) stock price of $199, it means the chip-maker has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 40.6. And despite growing so rapidly, its price-to-earnings growth ratio is 0.6, comfortably below the benchmark of one when looking for undervalued stocks.

However, it’s the future that really matters.

Looking ahead, the consensus of analysts is for massive EPS growth over the next three years:

  • $8.17 (FY27).
  • $10.77 (FY28).
  • $13.24 (FY29).

Using these figures, the forward P/E ratio drops to 24.4 (FY27), 18.4 (FY28), and 15 (FY29).

For a company that’s so embedded in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution — and one that’s growing rapidly – earnings multiples like these suggest Nvidia’s stock is astonishingly cheap at the moment.

Nvidia’s claimed benefits… are so good that even when the competitor’s chips are free, it’s not cheap enough.

Jensen Huang, CEO Nvidia

And I don’t appear to be the only one who thinks it’s undervalued.

Of 70 Wall Street analysts, 65 have given the stock a Buy rating, four say Hold, and just one recommends Sell. Their 12-month price targets range from $140-$380, with a median of $268.

Could so many ‘experts’ be wrong?

Never make predictions, especially about the future

Of course, nobody knows for sure how AI’s going to impact our lives over the next few years. However, the direction of travel is clear. Billions are being spent on data centres, hardware and other infrastructure.

But Nvidia still faces a number of challenges. If AI spending slows then the group will be affected.

And it’s potentially a victim of its own success. Because it continues to deliver such impressive numbers, expectations continue to rise. When the market starts to cool (as history suggests it will) investors could take fright.

In January 2025, over $600bn was wiped off Nivida’s market-cap after DeepSeek claimed it had developed a high-performance AI model at a fraction of the cost of Western rivals. 

Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, said at the time: “It could mean less demand for chips… and less need for large-scale data centres“.

What does this all mean?

Personally, I think these fears are overblown. Nvidia’s been described as the least replaceable company in the sector. Its chips and systems architecture are integral to AI’s continuing growth, no matter how the industry evolves.

And by continuing to invest heavily, it’s not resting on its laurels. The group’s Vera Rubin platform is expected to deliver up to five times the performance of its existing chips. Production’s due to start in the second half of 2026.

The group’s CEO, Jensen Huang, reckons it could reach $1trn of revenue by FY27 and achieve sales of $3trn “in the near future“. For context, revenue was $215bn in FY26.

For these reasons, I think the stock’s in bargain territory. And despite Nvidia having close to a $5trn stock market valuation, I believe it’s still worth considering.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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