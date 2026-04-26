Most people rely on the State Pension for retirement — but what if you could build a second income that changes everything?

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How much would an ISA need to double the State Pension and target £25,094 a year?

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The full UK State Pension now pays £12,547.60 a year — or roughly £241 a week. For many, that forms the foundation of retirement income. But on its own, it doesn’t stretch very far.

At the same time, the long-term future of retirement provision is far from certain. So a more important question comes into focus.

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What would it take to build a second income stream that matches — or even exceeds — the State Pension?

Because once that line is crossed, retirement changes fundamentally.

Crunching the numbers

To generate £12,547.60 a year — roughly the same as the State Pension — an investor would need a portfolio of around:

£250,000 at a 5% yield

£209,000 at 6% yield

£179,000 at 7% yield

At first glance, these figures feel out of reach.

But it doesn’t have to be built in one step.

Over time, regular investing and reinvested dividends can steadily bridge that gap — turning small contributions into a portfolio capable of generating meaningful annual income.

However, it’s important not to simply chase higher yields. A 7% yield may look attractive on paper, but in practice it can often signal higher risk, weaker growth prospects, or dividends that may not be sustainable over the long term.

That’s why the focus isn’t just on income today — but on the quality of the businesses generating it.

And once that balance is right, the source of retirement income begins to shift. It is no longer dependent on a single system — but on a portfolio that compounds on its own terms.

Global bank

If reinvesting dividends is the engine of long-term income, the next question is simple: which businesses can actually sustain and grow those payouts?

One business I really like the look of today is global banking giant HSBC (LSE: HSBA).

Unlike many FTSE 100 income stocks that rely heavily on UK-linked earnings, a large portion of its profits now comes from Asia and global wealth flows — where long-term savings and investment activity continue to expand.

That matters because it shifts the dividend story away from pure economic sensitivity and towards structural cash generation.

Earnings power

Recent results underline that trend. Earnings have beaten expectations, profitability targets have been raised, and the dividend per share has continued to move higher alongside substantial capital returns through share buybacks. The stock now yields around 4.25%, comfortably ahead of the FTSE 100 average.

Taken together, these trends point to something more than just a high-yielding bank. In reality, this is increasingly a capital return machine tied to global wealth creation.

What also stands out is the sensitivity to interest rates. Even without further hikes, a ‘normalised’ rate environment supports strong net interest margins across its large global deposit base, particularly in Asia where earnings power is concentrated.

Of course, banking profits are never risk-free. Higher credit losses or a sharp slowdown in global growth could still pressure earnings, while regulation and macro shocks remain ever-present variables.

But for investors building an income portfolio, the key question is whether a business can sustain — and gradually grow — its payout through the cycle.

On that basis, HSBC deserves attention as a potential core building block in a long-term income strategy — particularly for investors looking to bridge the gap between the State Pension and a higher level of retirement income.