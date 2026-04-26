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How to aim for a brilliant £29,295 yearly passive income starting with just £7.77 a day in an ISA

Harvey Jones shows how building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 shares can help investors target a high and rising passive income for retirement.

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Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
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The phrase ‘passive income’ is bandied about a lot these days. There’s a good reason for that. Investors who build up a generous second income stream can look forward to a far more enjoyable retirement. You don’t have to be rich to do it either. Investing small, regular amounts can build life-changing sums over time. So what does it take in practice?

Assembling a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 companies inside a Stocks and Shares ISA can really pay off over time. Top UK blue-chips don’t just offer potential share price growth, but dividend income too. Here’s how. Let’s say an investor puts away £7.77 a day, which works out at £2,835 a year. Then increases their contributions by 5% a year thereafter.

See how fast your money could grow

Next, let’s assume the portfolio delivers an average compound return of 8% a year over 30 years. After three decades, their pot could have grown to around £585,897. That shows how the stock market can really put your money to work.

If the investor draws 5% of that portfolio as annual retirement income, they’d get a pretty fabulous £29,295 a year, while leaving most of their capital to grow. All of that starting from just £7.77 a day.

Of course, there are no guarantees. The portfolio could return less than 8% a year, or it could return more. And inflation would make it worth less too. But my point stands. It shows how steady, consistent investing over decades can translate into a significant income later in life.

The next question is where to invest. The FTSE 100 has been volatile recently, due to Iran tensions. That’s also created opportunities, notably in the housebuilding sector, amid concerns that higher oil prices will drive up interest rates and mortgage costs, and hit housing demand, sales and prices. They may also drive up the cost of materials and threaten fragile supply chains.

Persimmon shares boast a bumper 5%+ yield

Persimmon (LSE: PSN) has taken a beating as a result. Its share price is down around 13% over the last year and roughly 65% over five. That’s not an outlier, other housebuilders are suffering too.

The Persimmon share price has begun to stabilise in recent weeks. It now trades on a modest forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9, while the trailing dividend yield looks tempting at 5.4%. Recent dividend history has been bumpy though. The board slashed payouts by 75% in 2022, and it’s been frozen at 60p per share since. However, forecasts suggest the forward yield will climb to 5.65% this year, then 6.2% in 2027. No guarantees of course. Dividends could be cut if conditions deteriorate.

Should I buy go shopping for shares today?

I think Persimmon is still worth considering, but only with a long-term view. You should always balance any stock pick with a spread of shares across different sectors, offering both dividend income and growth. Never rely on a single industry or theme.

I can see plenty more brilliant bargains across the FTSE 100 today. Periods of uncertainty like today can create more attractive entry points for patient investors. And a higher potential passive income over time.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Persimmon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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