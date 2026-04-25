Warren Buffett follows five golden rules of investing to achieve market-beating returns that made him a billionaire. Here’s how you can use them too.

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How you can use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to start building wealth at 50

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By following billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s rulebook, even someone starting their wealth-building journey at age 50 can still achieve impressive results. And with the right moves, it’s possible to drastically upgrade your longer-term retirement lifestyle with a chunky pension pot.

So for investors starting from scratch today, how much money could they make over the next few years following in Buffett’s footsteps? And what exactly are his golden rules?

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What’s the secret sauce?

Over the years, Buffett’s shared quite a few important nuggets of investing wisdom. But perhaps the five most important rules are:

Only invest in businesses you understand. Invest in quality businesses at fair prices. Be greedy when others are fearful. Reinvest any dividends earned. Stay invested through volatility.

Looking at Buffett’s own investing track record, it’s clear he’s been rigorously sticking to this framework.

His early investing style may have focused on dirt cheap ‘cigar butt’ value stocks. But that strategy evolved to instead find and invest in businesses with durable competitive advantages, even if they’re not trading in deep-value territory.

He notoriously avoided the technology sector until more recently due to fear of not fully understanding the industry, and has continuously invested heavily during stock market crashes and corrections. All the while reinvesting dividends received, and staying invested during times of crisis instead of panic selling like everyone else.

There’s no denying this style of investing requires immense discipline and patience. But as one of the world’s richest people, it’s a strategy that holds a lot of weight.

Which UK stocks follow Buffett’s principles?

The Oracle of Omaha’s style means he often invests in slow-and-steady compounders that rarely make it into the headlines. And here in the UK, we have a long list of such businesses, including Halma (LSE:HLMA).

The safety, environmental analysis, and healthcare instrument enterprise operates with a radically decentralised business model.

With 50 independent subsidiaries, each with its own niche monopoly of supplying mission-critical components and services, Halma’s dug out a vast and diversified moat. And while growth often isn’t explosive, it’s been remarkably consistent, leading to 22 years of uninterrupted record-breaking profits.

Even in just the last 10 years, shareholders have earned a chunky 17.8% average annualised return. That means a 50-year-old drip feeding £500 a month since April 2016 is now sitting on £163,579 at age 60.

So is Halma still a top stock?

What’s the verdict?

Even in 2026, Halma remains a top-notch business. Demand for its products is strongly tied to structural megatrends, not cyclical ones. And even though expansion through acquisition can be a risky growth strategy, management’s proven its ability to identify, execute, and integrate bolt-on businesses.

Of course, that doesn’t guarantee future buyouts will prove as successful. And if the firm makes a series of bad investments, it could damage the balance sheet and harm shareholder returns. There’s also a valid anti-Buffett-like argument to be made about its valuation.

At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35, Halma shares are far from cheap. And that does open the door to volatility if the firm makes even a small misstep. Nevertheless, it’s a premium that’s well earned, in my opinion, making it potentially fall within Buffett’s ‘fair price’ category. That’s why I think Halma shares indeed deserve a closer look.