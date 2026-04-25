I think a stock market crash is a fantastic time to buy shares at a discount, but I’m not going to hang around waiting until it happens.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Should I buy FTSE 100 shares today, or wait for the next stock market crash?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A stock market crash is my favourite time to start buying FTSE 100 shares. Why? Because when everyone else is panicking, terrific high-quality companies often end up trading at substantial discounts. And as the saying goes, investors need to “buy low and sell high”.

That’s why when the stock market eventually crashes again, I won’t be wasting this exceptional chance to snap up some fantastic dirt cheap bargains. But this also raises an interesting and tricky question: should I only ever buy shares during a market downturn?

Should you buy Games Workshop Group Plc shares today? Before you decide, please take a moment to review this report first. Despite ongoing uncertainties from Trump's tariffs to global conflicts, Mark Rogers and his team believe many UK shares still trade at substantial discounts, offering savvy investors plenty of potential opportunities to learn about. That's why this could be an ideal time to secure this valuable research – Mark's analysts have scoured the markets to reveal 5 of his favourite long-term 'Buys'. Please, don't make any big decisions before seeing them. Claim your free copy now

That’s a particularly pressing question right now, given rising global tensions, a looming energy crisis, and substantial trade disruptions. So should I wait for disaster to strike?

No. I’m not waiting

While it may seem counterintuitive, waiting for the stock market to implode can actually harm a portfolio’s performance. The problem is that stock market crashes are notoriously hard to accurately predict, with countless failed attempts from even the smartest minds in finance.

Even in today’s current economic and geopolitical landscape, a crash is far from guaranteed.

The conflict in Iran is obviously concerning, but a successful peace agreement could swiftly end those concerns. And even if the war drags on, the subsequent energy shock could prove short-lived or less severe than expected as other countries ramp up oil & gas production to take advantage of the supply gap.

That’s why in the midst of all the recent chaos, I’ve been drip feeding money into the stock market throughout the last two months. And while I’ve mostly focused on US stocks, several FTSE 100 stocks are now looking rather promising.

What stocks are on my radar?

I’m bullish on quite a few FTSE 100 stocks in 2026. And among my favourite picks stands the Warhammer creator, Games Workshop (LSE:GAW).

With the launch of its 11th Edition of Warhammer 40,000 just a few months away, the company appears to be on track for another gangbuster year of revenue and profit growth for its core miniature business.

Crucially, this timing also appears to line up nicely with the planned completion of its new Factory 4 facility, expanding its existing manufacturing capacity. And with a fifth site already secured for future growth, the business appears to be preparing to scale its operations significantly in the coming years.

As an existing shareholder, this operational expansion has me excited. However, even though I’m bullish, there are still some important near-term risks to monitor.

What should investors watch?

It’s not just oil & gas that’s been disrupted due to the Iran war. Global supply of petrochemical plastics, like the ones that Games Workshop uses to manufacture its miniatures, has also been hit, likely translating into higher raw material costs for the business.

Luckily, Games Workshop commands exceptional pricing power, granting flexibility to pass this cost along to customers. But in an environment of rising energy and food prices, that power might be put to the test, with volumes potentially taking a hit.

My contrarian view is that demand for the 11th Edition launch box will offset this headwind. But clearly, that’s not a guaranteed outcome.

Nevertheless, with an impressive product line-up, incoming production expansion, and an enviable track record, this is a risk I feel might be worth taking. That’s why I’m seriously considering snapping up more shares today.