Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’ve just bought this excellent S&P 500 stock for my ISA

I’ve just bought this excellent S&P 500 stock for my ISA

Our writer thinks Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) could be a big S&P 500 winner as it doubles down on the artificial intelligence revolution.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The S&P 500 has roared back since the early April sell-off. In fact, the 20% bounce-back means the benchmark index is now in positive territory for the year (+1.7%). This seemed unlikely not long ago.

One downside of this, though, is that many US tech shares look very pricey again. Palantir‘s price-to-sales ratio, for example, is an eye-watering 111!

However, down 22% in 2025, I think Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock offers growth at a reasonable price. So I recently added it to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

If it’s opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI) pays off over the next decade, the stock could generate very solid returns.

Software giant

Salesforce is a cloud-based software company best known for helping businesses manage their relationships with customers. It has 11 distinct clouds (sales, marketing, analytics, etc).

For example, a business might use just Sales Cloud to manage leads and pipelines. Large enterprises may end up with five or more clouds integrated across their teams. PepsiCo uses all 11 of them!

Between FY2019 and FY2024, Salesforce grew its revenue from $13.3bn to $34.9bn, at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 21%. Along the way, the firm has been improving profitability, especially on a free cash flow basis. 

However, top-line growth has noticeably slowed over the past couple of years. In FY2025, which ended in January, revenue grew 8.7% to $37.9bn. This year (FY2026), sales are expected to increase by a similar amount, to about $41.2bn. 

Consequently, the share price has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. It’s up just 39% while the index has nearly doubled.  

Enter AI agents

Arguably then, the firm needs a catalyst to kickstart growth. And AI agents could provide just that over the next decade. 

AI agents can autonomously handle tasks across customer service, sales, and marketing, with little or no human prompts. Think: ‘Book the meeting’, ’email the client’, ‘close the deal’.

These automated tasks are boosting productivity for clients and opening up a huge digital labour opportunity for Salesforce. Its recently launched Agentforce solution enables users to build and deploy autonomous AI agents.

In fiscal Q1, it already had over 8,000 Agentforce deals in place, with half of those paid for. Some early adopters include PepsiCo, Finnair, and Volkswagen

Source: Salesforce

AI agents need accurate data, otherwise you’ll just end up with dumb chatbots pretending to be helpful. Through its Data Cloud, which helps customers unify their data from diverse sources, Salesforce has the customer-specific data to make AI agents work. And a vast global base of customers to sell them to. 

In Q1, Data Cloud and AI combined had already reached annual recurring revenue of more than $1bn, making these the fastest-growing products in the firm’s history. 

Salesforce also soon plans to bring AI agents to drive efficiency in the public sector, which is a huge long-term opportunity.

Happy addition

One near-term risk here is a global recession, which could hurt customer adoption of Salesforce’s various clouds. Competition in AI agents from Microsoft and ServiceNow is also fierce.

However, looking out across the next decade, I think Agentforce has tremendous growth potential. With Salesforce stock trading at a reasonable 23 times forward earnings, I was happy to snap it up for my ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how a Stocks & Shares ISA could help turn £1,000 per month into £1,000,000

| Stephen Wright

A 6.5% average annual return is enough to turn £1,000 per month into £1m over 30 years. And a Stocks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This dynamic UK stock has a 9.5% dividend yield and could be 43% undervalued

| Alan Oscroft

Does this UK stock have a rare combination of both dividend and growth potential? Let's examine a bit closer and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 can offer some growth bargains. But here are 3 risks to watch out for!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of factors he considers when sifting through the FTSE 250 looking for potential bargain shares…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 defensive shares for investors to consider for passive income in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at two reliable dividend payers in defensive sectors that could help build a long-term passive…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

Now could be the opportunity for me to snap up overlooked FTSE shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the recent record FTSE levels could push investors towards looking at more undervalued stocks within the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

A 7.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a reliable FTSE 250 trust

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a potential income gem with a dividend forecast that indicates the dividend per share is heading…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

34% cheaper this year, is this FTSE 100 share a classic turnaround story?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 share has performed horribly so far in 2025. Our writer sees substantial risks -- but is excited…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

5 passive income stocks I aim to hold for life

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley identifies five passive income stocks that he wants to hold until retirement and beyond, explaining why he's chosen…

Read more »