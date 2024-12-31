Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » 2 AI growth stocks that could take the baton from Nvidia in 2025

2 AI growth stocks that could take the baton from Nvidia in 2025

Jon Smith points out two contenders to become the next poster child for investors looking for an AI growth stock to add.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia was one of the global stock market darlings of 2024. This was mostly as a result of being at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) for the year. Yet due to the exceptional share price rally (almost 200%) in the stock, some investors are looking for alternative growth stocks that could lead the way next year. Here are two to consider as we get ready to start the year.

More specialist chips

The first one is Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The US stock enters 2025 on a hot streak already, with the share price up 54% in the past month. This has pushed the gains over the last year to 118%.

It has soared recently as investors try and find options that are viable alternatives to expensive chips from Nvidia. Not only does Broadcom tick this box, but it’s also becoming a frontrunner in custom chips. For example, Nvidia does well with general-purpose graphic processing units (GPUs). Yet Broadcom has expertise in making Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), which are more customisable for companies with specific AI needs.

Given that 2025 could see AI become a lot more specific as companies try to carve out a niche to win customers, Broadcom could see demand surge. As a result, I’d expect this to filter down to better financial results. In turn, this should help it to a higher share price.

As a risk, Broadcom is trying to expand out of just hardware sales. This was noted with the recent purchase of VMware. However, I think the business needs to focus on what it’s good at, with other operations potentially becoming a distraction.

Armed and ready

A second option is Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM). Over the past year, the stock is up 87%. The company is renowned for processor designs that are widely used in mobile devices. Yet the business is now pushing hard into AI and machine learning.

The latest quarterly results highlighted that with the industry buying more chips and needing more complexity in the chips, the result will be higher demand for Arm products. As the report noted: “The concept of AI everywhere is increasing demand for Arm’s highly performant and energy-efficient compute platform.”

Looking forward to next year, the continued development of specialised processors could challenge the dominance of Nvidia in certain applications. This would be in a similar way to what Broadcom could do.

However, investors need to be cautious due to the ongoing legal battle with competitor Qualcomm. This centres around the intellectual property licensing agreements that Qualcomm obtained through acquisitions in recent years and that Arm disputes.

Both AI growth stocks could do well next year and I feel investors could carefully consider both if they are looking to add exposure to this area.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Qualcomm and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Tesla shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Backing the electric car maker at the beginning of 2024 would have been a great move. But will Tesla shares…

Read more »

US Stock

Nvidia stock jumped almost 200% this year. Here’s what could happen in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels Nvidia stock is unlikely to repeat the performance of 2024 and outlines where he's…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

1 artificial intelligence (AI) growth stock I’m considering buying in early 2025

| Ben McPoland

This writer has been compiling a list of potential stocks to buy for his portfolio in 2025. Here's one that's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 monster Warren Buffett stock I plan to hold in my ISA for the next 10 Years

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a growth stock from Warren Buffett's portfolio that he's keen to buy on the dip early in…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

If an investor put £10k in the S&P 500 at the start of 2024, here’s what they’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the handful of S&P 500 shares he has in his portfolio in order to…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Will the Nasdaq crash in 2025?

| Paul Summers

Another big return in 2024 will have investors salivating for even more gains in 2025. But is momentum in the…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

If oil prices climb in 2025, this stock’s set to gush passive income

| Stephen Wright

Beyond the likes of BP and Shell, Stephen Wright thinks there’s an interesting opportunity for passive income from oil. But…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 top S&P 500 growth shares to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has picked out three S&P 500 stocks that he believes will provide attractive returns for investors in the…

Read more »