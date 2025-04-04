Member Login
Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in Tesla stock could be worth…

Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in Tesla stock could be worth…

Tesla stock has endured a miserable year so far, falling by 29%. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how it could fare over the next 12 months.

Muhammad Cheema
Muhammad Cheema
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has performed pretty awfully recently. Since they peaked at $479.86 in mid-December, the electric vehicle (EV) automaker’ shares have tumbled by 44% to $267.28 today.

If an investor had put in £5,000 at that point, they would only have £2,785 today. Disappointing!

Would investing that £5,000 today be a great opportunity or will the shares continue crumbling?

Bubble bursting?

Tesla stock has long been a winner in the stock market. It’s rocketed by 20,781% since it went public in 2010. But there’s always been concerns with its valuation. The firm’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 131 is certainly expensive.

I don’t think valuation alone is the reason its shares are falling, as the firm has always had high valuation multiples.

The valuation was always justified by strong growth, which is now starting to dissipate. In fact, sales are declining. Looking at the firm’s latest press release from Tuesday (2 April), it only delivered 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, a 13% decline from the 386,610 vehicle deliveries in the year-ago quarter.

So, what’s causing Tesla’s growth to stagnate?

First, competition has been hurting the company. For example, EV sales for the Chinese competitor BYD rocketed up by 39% to 416,388 in its first quarter of 2025, a stark contrast to Tesla’s decline.

Second, Elon Musk’s involvement in politics may have damaged the automaker’s image. This is evident with Tesla cars and dealerships being subject to protests. Furthermore, Musk’s criticism of European politics has been ill-received on the continent. The firm’s most popular model, Model Y, saw a fall in sales in March year on year. In France, it’s declined by 37%, and then even more in some other countries.

Trump’s tariffs

So, can Tesla overcome these issues and resume growth? Well, certainly, the company has plenty of catalysts for future growth. Its involvement in autonomous vehicles is an example of this. This market is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 37% through to 2034. This is an opportunity Tesla could seize.

However, Trump’s tariffs could spell more trouble for the firm.

While it’s considered to be well-positioned for the tariffs, it still sources some of its parts for production outside the US. Therefore, the company could still be hit by extra costs. If it passes these on to consumers, it could suffer from reduced demand. If the firm absorbs them, it will eat into margins and profitability. This isn’t helpful for the automaker, as its gross margin has already been falling since 2022. Back then it was 25.6%, now it’s 17.9%.

Moreover, the company could be further hit on its sales abroad, as there are potential reciprocal tariffs. For example, the EU is considering employing this measure, adding to Tesla’s struggles to sell in the bloc.

For me, Tesla stock is already pretty expensive. Even if it were to decline by half, its P/E would still be 60. This is too high, especially with the issues the company is encountering. The global trade war is only going to add to this. Therefore, I could see a £5,000 investment falling by half to £2,500 (and potentially lower) over the next 12 months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

