Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 272% in just a year, is Palantir stock just getting started?

Up 272% in just a year, is Palantir stock just getting started?

This writer recognises that Palantir has grown its business very well — but does the stock price offer him an attractive opportunity to invest?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been an incredible few years for shareholders in Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR). It went public in 2020 at $10 a share, ending its first trading day below that price. Since then, Palantir stock has surged 817% — including 272% over the past year alone.

Does that mean the stock might be a bubble – or could things get even better from here? Should I consider adding the firm to my portfolio?

Strong business performance may power on

The price has surged but in part that reflects a booming business. Since its last full year before listing (2019), Palantir has grown revenues by 285%.

What was an operating loss of over half a billion dollars back then had turned into an operating profit north of $300m by last year.

The bottom line was even better: last year saw a net income of $462m, compared to a net loss of $588m back in 2019.

It is easy to point to radical shifts in the global security environment and expanded government in many countries over the past five years as a reason for that dramatic shift in Palantir’s numbers.

But that misses a couple of key points.

Palantir chose what markets to target strategically not by accident – and it has made good choices.

Secondly, while revenues have soared, the income trend looks even more impressive to me. That underlines the scaleable nature of Palantir’s business model, which means income could well grow much quicker than revenues.

The current valuation is hard to justify

Still, even if revenues do keep growing strongly and earnings even more so, can Palantir justify the valuation the stock market is putting on it?

At the moment, the tech company’s market capitalisation is a tad short of $200bn. So Palantir is trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of 442. Even its price-to-sales ratio is around 73.

Clearly, the market is building in very high expectations of growth for Palantir. Very high expectations.

I do not think such a price can really account for the risks Palantir faces, from rapidly evolving competitors to the uncertain spending priorities of key US government departments that use Palantir as a provider.

But even stepping aside from such risks (which I do not do as an investor) I think the valuation makes no sense.

It seems to presume that Palantir is going to grow at light speed. Yes, it is growing fast but we know from long experience of economic activity that as companies grow it is typically difficult for them to maintain their early rates of growth.

Selling for over 70 times sales strikes me as irrational. I see no value investing at such a price (but lots of risk) and reckon that even if Palantir’s business performs well, that price could mean the share falls rather than rises from here.

I have no plans to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Up 50%? The Aston Martin share price forecast is mind-blowing! 

| Harvey Jones

If analysts are right, the Aston Aston Martin share price could absolutely rocket in the year ahead. Harvey Jones says…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the S&P 500 drops, here are 2 Stocks and Shares ISA holdings I’m watching

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has different views on how President Trump's tariffs might affect these two US holdings in his Stocks and…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock at Christmas is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock has been one of best-performing investments of the past decade. But things haven't gone to plan for investors…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 279% in 5 years, could Meta stock keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Meta stock has more than tripled in five years. This writer sees lots to like about the business but also…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

25% total return in a year? Is now the perfect time to buy BP shares?

| Harvey Jones

BP shares are on the front line of today's global economic and political uncertainty but analysts think they can still…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

With Cash ISA changes coming, could now be the time to consider buying shares?

| Royston Wild

Changes to the Cash ISA could lead to greater investment in the stock market. This could be a good thing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 dividend shares just got cheaper, thanks to President Trump!

| Alan Oscroft

Investors buying dividend shares can lock in bigger long-term yields when share prices take a tumble. These two just did…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 52-week low but Taylor Wimpey shares are forecast to rise 35% in a year and yield almost 9%!

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares have had a rough ride but Harvey Jones says analyst forecasts are upbeat, while there is also…

Read more »