£5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares on 17 April is now worth…

While a winner in recent years, Rolls-Royce shares have endured a tough time since 17 April. Is this an opportunity to consider buying some of its shares?

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Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares have been on a phenomenal run in recent years, returning 1,030% to investors over the last five years.

However, 2026 hasn’t been the aircraft engine manufacturer’s year so far. In fact, the last few weeks haven’t been so great for the company.

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Since 17 April, its shares have fallen by 9.8%. If an investor had put £5,000 into its shares on this date, they would have already lost £490. Therefore, their investment would have sunk to £4,510.

But I still think Rolls-Royce is a great company. So, could this pullback in its share price be an opportunity to consider buying some of its shares?

Confidence in guidance

Rolls-Royce released its trading update yesterday (30 April) covering the quarter to 31 March. Even during the war in Iran, CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, commented that their guidance of £4-£4.2bn in underlying operating profit and £3.6bn-£3.8bn in free cash flow for 2026 remains unchanged.

This may reassure some investors, given current global events. Other causes for optimism included:

Large engine flying hours (EFH) grew 5% to 115% of 2019 levels in the three months to March.

EFH for 2026 is expected to be at 115%-120% of 2019 levels.

Large engine original equipment (OE) deliveries increased by 18% in the first quarter.

Defence OE deliveries increased 20% year on year.

Power systems orders had their record month in March, with an order backlog of £7.3bn.

Even after the CEO’s statements, investors shouldn’t ignore the fact that the war in Iran creates big risks for the firm. Rising jet fuel prices are a big concern, as they could hinder demand for flying, but even supply if there is a shortage.

Some airlines insist that the chance of such jet fuel shortages is decreasing. However, it shouldn’t be ignored that if this were to happen, it would hit Rolls-Royce’s biggest and most profitable civil aviation division.

That said, I still believe the catalysts for the firm should set it up for long-term success.

Power systems and nuclear energy

If you’ve read my previous articles about Rolls-Royce, you may have noticed that I’m particularly a fan of its investments in small modular reactors (SMRs).

After all, this could revolutionise the way nuclear energy is conducted, and could be a game-changer for the firm in the long run.

It’s already executing on agreements to build three SMRs in Wales and six in the Czech Republic.

However, I’m starting to become a big fan of another of its operations, its Power Systems division.

As mentioned above, its backlog for orders is already at £7.3bn. And I only see demand for this growing further.

That’s because with the rise of AI, $3trn is expected to be spent on data centres through to 2028. These will need to be powered somehow, with Rolls-Royce hoping its power systems and nuclear reactors can help out.

This could be very lucrative for the company in the long term. I therefore think the recent pullback in its share price presents investors with an opportunity to consider buying some of its shares.